Moe wins TPR Bowl Bash Contest

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A pair of local men were the winners of the Tribune Press Reporter’s 5th annual College Bowl Bash contest.

Tom Moe of Glenwood City took first place and Boyceville’s David Chernak finished second. Moe correctly picked 10 of the 12 bowl games while Chernak had eight correct and won the tiebreaker over four other individuals for second.

Moe will receive $20 for first and Chernak will get $10 for second.

The Tribune Press Reporter would like to thank all the generous sponsors that made the 2021 football contest possible: Keyes Chevytown, The Pump House, Herdsman Feeds Inc., Jamie’s Buck-Shot Bar, Hansen Auction Group, SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn, and Rusk Counties, Hiawatha National Bank, Boyceville Cenex-Synergy Cooperative, Nilssen’s Foods, Brothers Country Mart, Goodrich Trailer Sales and Northtown Ford.