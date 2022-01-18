Boyceville HS & MS Place in many events at National Invitational presented by CalTech

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE – BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the National Invitational Science Olympiad Tournament presented by CalTech on January 8th with the high school team, finishing in 69th overall out of 246 different teams while the Middle School team finished 63rd overall out of 197 different teams. The tournament was run as a virtual Satellite Invitational with representatives from 27 different states participating. This was one of the strongest Science Olympiad tournaments in history, with eight of the top 10 middle school teams from last year’s National Tournament participating and seven of the top 10 high school teams participating.

Boyceville High School earned eight event medals:

WIFI Lab – 4th Place – Luke Becker, Becca Wyss

Ping Pong Parachute – 6th Place – Peter Wheeldon, Caden Wold

Wright Stuff – 6th Place – Zach Kersten, Becca Wyss

Gravity Vehicle – 7th Place – Peter Wheeldon, Caden Wold

Bridge – 9th Place – Parker Coombs, Caden Wold

Bridge – 11th Place – Madison Andrews, Lacota Brown

Trajectory – 12th Place – Zach Kersten, Parker Coombs

Detector Building – 22nd Place – Parker Coombs, Becca Wyss

Boyceville Middle School earned seven event medals:

Electric Wright Stuff – 3rd Place – William Engel, Levi Becker

Mousetrap Vehicle – 3rd Place – William Engel, Anna Hafermann

Bridge – 5th Place – Aiden Brown

Storm the Castle – 12th Place – William Engel, Chelsi Holden

Bridge – 14th Place – Zoey Hellendrung, Chelsi Holden

Bridge – 16th Place – Lexi Cole, Devon Lee

Mousetrap Vehicle – 20th Place – Devon Lee, Lexi Cole

“I am so proud of how hard our students have been working and these results are a direct result of the hard work the students have been putting in” said head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students have been working hard to learn their events and build and calibrate their devices, and the hard work continues to pay off as we continue to prepare for the regional and state tournaments. This was an exceptionally challenging tournament and and it is really exciting to see our students earn awards in so many events.”

The Boyceville High School team will be back in action on January 22nd at the UW-River Falls Border Battle virtually competing at Boyceville, while the middle school team will be hosting the Regional Tournament in-person on Saturday, February 19th.

Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

The entire awards ceremony is available on YouTube online at https://youtu.be/Fj0b9AGgwDM