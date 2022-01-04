Tribune Press Reporter Year In Review: A review of the top news headlines for January, February, and March 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

JANUARY

January 6: FIRE DAMAGED CORN TRUCK: A Semi Truck carrying a load of shelled corn caught on fire Monday forenoon on Rustic Road Three just south of Highway 128 in Glenwood Township. With the help of people that stopped to help the tractor was separated from the trailer and Glenwood City firefighters were able to keep the fire damage to one of the rear tires.

BOYCEVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH CHILD ASSAULT FELONIES: Franklin J. Bignell of Boyceville is charged in Dunn County with three felonies related to the sexual assault of a child. Franklin J. Bignell appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court with his attorney before Judge Rod W. Smeltzer for a continued initial appearance on the three felonies December 29. Judge Smeltzer set bail with a $1,000 signature bond.

TURGESON BOUND FOR TRIAL IN DUNN HOMICIDE CASE: Dunn County Judge James Peterson has found probable cause for the second of three defendants charged in connection with a homicide in the Town of Dunn and has bound the defendant over for trial. Chad D. Turgeson, age 37, appeared with his attorney, in Dunn County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing. Turgeson is charged with first degree intentional homicide, along with Ryan Steinhoff and Ashley A. Gunder in connection with the death of Bruce E. McGuigan of Hayward in the Town of Dunn November 17.

January 13: WITT NAMED AS ST. CROIX COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR: Interim County Administrator Ken Witt was named the county’s new full-time administrator during the January 5 regular meeting of the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors.

SIDEWALKS DISCUSSED AT VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: The Village Board took up the subject of snow removal on the new sidewalks that were installed a couple of years ago as part of the Safe Route to School program. The village received grant monies to complete the project. After discussion it was moved and passed to give property owners a 30 day notice that after that time it will be the abutting property owner’s responsible to keep the walks clear of snow and ice.

GC SCHOOLS HEARS ABOUT VIRTUAL LEARNING: The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on learning but many districts, especially those that have had to go fully virtually for any extended period of time, are discovering just how dramatic those effects can be on students’ academic performance. The Glenwood City School board learned just how important in-person instruction can be in correlation to student achievement or lack thereof during its January 11 meeting. According to the report, failures began to skyrocket after the final day of in-person education for high school and middle school students, and interestingly, when students returned to school on December 7 until now, failures have been declining.

DUNN COUNTY CONSERVATIONIST RETIRES: After 42 years of service to Dunn County, Dan Prestebak, county conservationist, has retired. The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee held a farewell for Prestebak as part of the December 22 meeting.

January 20: GC COUNCIL HIRES THIRD POLICE OFFICER: After spending considerable time discussing the matter, The City Council approved adding a third full time police officer to the City’s Police Department. Chief Darwin explained that his department trains an officer for part time service only to have them leave the department because they do not get enough work time and they find a full time position with another department.

BOYCEVILLE SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS MULTIPLE DONATIONS: During its regular monthly meeting held January 13, the Boyceville Board of Education officially accepted four grants and donations totaling over $15,000. Included in that amount was a substantial donation of $10,000 earmarked for Boyceville’s new softball complex that is under construction behind Tiffany Creek Elementary school.

DUNN COUNTY SOLID WASTE & RECYCLING RECEIVES FOUR LETTERS OF INTEREST: The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Management Board has received four letters of interest pertaining to the transfer station on state Highway 29 west of Menomonie. The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Management Board agreed to not have a meeting in February to allow time for the appraisal to be completed and scheduled the next meeting for March 2.

January 27: VOELTZ FARMS RECEIVES ALPHA AWARD FROM BURNETT DAIRY CO-OP: Brad & Sheanah Voeltz of Emerald, WI received 2nd place Alpha Award from Burnett Dairy Co-Operative. The Alpha Award is Burnett Dairy’s annual milk quality award given to the top five dairy farms based on average somatic cell count (SCC) for the fiscal year, with the lowest SCC average receiving top honors.

DUNN COUNTY SUPPORTS FORMATION OF RAIL COMMISSION: The Dunn County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution supporting the creation of the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission to bring passenger rail service to the Chippewa Valley and the St. Croix Valley. The goal of the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission is to establish commuter rail service between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities. In addition to Dunn County, St. Croix County, Chippewa County, Pierce County and Eau Claire County are being asked to approve the resolution.

GC SCHOOL FAILURES DOWN DUE TO IN-PERSON SCHOOLING: The good news is that kids are back in the classroom and grades are up and failures are down. That was what Glenwood City High School/Middle School Principal Patrick Gretzlock’s report indicated at the School Board meeting of Monday, January 25.

FEBRUARY

February 3: HOISTING THE HARDWARE — Boyceville celebrated its third straight regional wrestling championship as the Bulldogs’ claimed the 2021 crown last Saturday, January 30 at Durand High School and will be sending a school-record 12 wrestlers to the individual sectional in St. Croix Falls this Saturday.

STUART FOUND GUILTY OF POACHING: Ray C. Stuart of Boyceville man has pleaded “no contest” and has been found guilty on four misdemeanor counts related to poaching Whitetail deer. Judge James Peterson fined Stuart $9,932 in Dunn County Circuit Court January 27, placed Stuart on two years of probation, and as a condition of probation, ordered Stuart to serve 30 days in jail on one weekend per month over the next 15 months.

TUDHAL FOUND GUILTY IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH Following a two-day jury trial, Steven Tudahl of New Richmond, who crashed his motorcycle in Glenwood City, has been found guilty of fleeing and obstructing an officer but not guilty of criminal damage to property. Steven Tudahl was convicted in St. Croix County Circuit Court January 22 after being charged with two felony counts of fleeing an officer and causing criminal damage to property over $2,500 and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana in connection with an incident that happened in Glenwood City the evening of August 26.

LARGE GATHERINGS RECOMMENDED TO BE POSTPONED: Even though the SARS-Co-V2 vaccine rollout has already started, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending that large gatherings still be postponed this summer to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated first.

LAMB NAMED TO STATE HONORS STAFF: Mr. Matt Lamb, music teacher at Glenwood City, has been selected as a staff member to the Wisconsin Middle School Honors Project. Mr. Lamb will serve as the brass section coach for the state honors orchestra.

February 10: BILL “PLOW-BOY” MITCH RETIRES AFTER 35 YEARS: Bill (Plow-Boy) Mitch, has retired after serving 35 years with St. Croix County Highway Department keeping our roads around Glenwood City clean in the winter and working on St. Croix County’s sealing crew during the summer.

COULD BE UNDER A COLD SPELL: Subzero temperatures hit the area last Friday, marking the beginning of what weather forecasters say could be an extended cold spell lasting until the end of the month. The temperature read -14 degrees Fahrenheit Monday morning, February 8.

WIGS & WISHES FUNDRAISER NETS ALMOST $2,000: THE GLENWOOD CITY Girls’ basketball team’s Wigs and

A

Year

In

Review

Please

see

page

10

Continued

from

page

5

Wishes fundraiser, held January 11 and 12, raised $1,870.10. The funds will be used to purchase wigs for cancer patients through the Wigs and Wishes non-profit organization.

February 17: JOLES CLAIMS STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP: Boyceville senior Trett Joles won the 195-pound state title at last Saturday’s 2021 WIAA Division 3 Individual State Wrestling Championships held at Wausau East High School after winning the 182-pound state crown the previous two seasons. This marks his third and final state wrestling championship.

DORMANEN PLACES THIRD AT STATE WRESTLING: Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen placed third in his first state wrestling meet at the 2021 WIAA Division 3 Individual State Wrestling Championships held February 13 at Wausau East High School.

FORMER BOYCEVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH METH AND ELECTION FRAUD: Anthony P. Lippert, formerly of Boyceville, has been sentenced to one year in prison and three years of extended supervision. Lippert was charged with one felony count of delivering methamphetamine with a “repeater” modifier and one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place with a repeater modifier. Lippert also was charged with one count of felony election fraud in connection with signing nomination papers for a candidate placed on the ballot in the spring election in April of 2020 for the Boyceville Village Board.

TRIAL RESCHEDULE IN EMACIATED DOG CASE: Although a trial was scheduled to start February 15 for a former Boyceville woman charged in connection with an emaciated dog, the trial has been rescheduled to May because one of the witnesses has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Anne M. Iehl appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court by telephone February 10 with her attorney, Richard Yonko, before Judge Rod Smeltzer after the judge, at a hearing on February 5, had given the defendant and the prosecution until February 10 “to take a good look about resolving” the case.

GLENHAVEN CROWNS VALENTINE ROYALTY: Ken Carlson was crowned Glenhaven’s Valentine King for 2021, and Ruth Huber was crowned Glenhaven’s 2021 Valentine Queen.

DEWITT HONORED FOR 60 YEARS OF SERVICE TO FIRE DEPARTMENT: Carlton DeWitt was honored for being a member of the Glenwood City Fire Department for 60 years. DeWitt joined the department in February of 1961 and has been a member ever since. He also served as Fire Chief for 25 years.

February 24: CITY COUNCIL MOVES AHEAD WITH PLANS TO DEMOLISH OLD SCHOOL, HEARS UPDATE ON NEW MUNICIPAL BUILDING: The City Council heard reports on the progress with planning for the construction of the new Municipal Building and the demolishing of the present Community Center and the old school. The new building will be the home not only of the Community Center, but the Library, Police Station, and City Hall and will sit on land where the present Community Center is located. As for the removal of the present Community Center, Cedar Corp would bid a package for the demolition of the present Community Center and the old school. There was no discussion on what the cost estimate would be for the demolition work.

SEVERAL PARENTS AND RESIDENTS VOICE CONCERN AT GC SCHOOLS: Nearly two dozen parents and district residents filled the board room and gathered in the commons area for the February 22 regular meeting of the Glenwood City School Board. Recent closed session meetings, including an emergency meeting called on February 11, of the board dealing with a review and possible action of the high school/middle school administrative contract, presumably that of principal Patrick Gretzlock, caught the attention of several concerned parents and district residents. That prompted many of those to attend this past Monday evening’s meeting seeking more information and transparency from the school board on the matter.

FIRST VALENTINE KING AND QUEEN CROWNED AT HAVENWOOD: Bob Bartz was crowned King and Christella Beyrer was Queen for the first-ever Havenwood King and Queen on Valentine’s Day.

MARCH

March 3: GCHS CLASS OF 2021 TOP STUDENTS ANNOUNCED: The 2021 class valedictorians and salutatorian were revealed and approved during the February 22 meeting of the Glenwood City School Board. Delanie Fayerweather and Yasmin Leandro-Mendez have been selected as the co-valedictorians of Glenwood City High School’s Class of 2021 while Annika Bauman has been named as class salutatorian.

DUNN COUNTY BOARD DISCUSSES TOPICS WITH STATE LEGISLATORS: Highway funding, broadband Internet access, Medicaid reimbursement for nursing homes, mental health beds and property tax levy limits were among the topics discussed by the Dunn County Board and state legislators at a special meeting February 22.

March 10: RESIDENTS SEEK ANSWERS AT GC SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: For the second time in as many weeks, district residents and parents attended a Glenwood City School Board meeting in large numbers to express their concerns and query board members. Upwards of 30 people turned out for the Monday, March 8 regular meeting of the Glenwood City Board of Education. Interest seems to have been sparked by the board’s recent closed-session conversions allegedly concerning the future status of middle school/high school principal Patrick Gretzlock, and many of those in attendance have become alarmed by the board’s perceived lack of transparency and communication with the public.

WHEELER WOMAN CHARGED WITH STEALING MONEY: Nicole Rose Poach of Wheeler has been charged with theft in connection with stealing nearly $21,000 from the Bridge Stop gas station in Wheeler. Poach appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court March 2 before Judge Rod Smeltzer. She is charged with one felony count of theft in an amount between $5,000 and $10,000.

FIDDLER’S GREEN BAR AND GRILL OPENS: Rich and LeNae Salsbury recently purchased the former Aaron and Lisa’s Boondocks and renamed it Fiddler’s Green Bar and Grill. The long-time Glenwood City establishment now features food specials as well as libations. The couple’s 28-year-old son, Chris joins them in this family business as the head cook.

GILBERTSON HONORED FOR 35 YEARS IN HUNTER EDUCATION PROGRAM: Boyceville’s Bud Gilbertson was recently honored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for his 35 years of dedicated service to the state’s Hunter Education Program.

March 17: SEVEN-YEAR-OLD RAISES MONEY FOR KNAPP FOOD PANTRY: Kyle Gean decided he wanted to raise money for the Knapp Food Pantry (Plates & Knappkins). To do this, Kyle baked and sold cupcakes. Kyle is the son Monica and Randy Nichols and John Gean and is a first grader at Tiffany Creek Elementary School in Boyceville. In total, Kyle raised an amazing $1,014.00 for the food pantry.

SHEAR-N-STYLE OPENS IN BOYCEVILLE: Shear-N-Style Salon and Boutique is the latest business to open in Boyceville. Owner Janette Farrington brings 30 years of salon experience to Boyceville. She specializes in haircuts, colors, foils, perms and waxing. Pretty much everything for hair care except extensions.

GC COUNCIL MOVES AHEAD WITH OLD SCHOOL DEMOLISHING: The City Council were given an update on the plans to demolish the old school building along East Oak Street, at their regular monthly meeting Monday evening, March 15th. Bidding for the demolition work should take place within the next month. The Council also was given an update on the plans for the new city municipality building and telling the council that they should have the bids in front of them for approval by the May meeting.

MALEAN HIRED AS FULL TIME POLICE OFFICER: The Glenwood City Police Department recently welcomed a third full-time officer to its ranks. After working as a part-time officer for the City of Glenwood City for a few months, Justin Malean was hired to fill that third full-time position with the Glenwood City Police Department back in mid-January of this year.

March 24: BOB BARTZ HONORED FOR 74 YEARS AS LEGIONNAIRE: Bob Bartz was honored with a continuous Member Certificate Sunday morning, March 21. A nice crowd of family and friends gathered to witness and take part in the ceremony that honored Bartz for 74 years of continuous service in the Winterling American Legion Post. Bartz served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during World War II from December of 1944 to August of 1946.

DUNN COUNTY SEARCHING FOR NEW CLERK AND TREASURER: Dunn County has found itself in the position of finding candidates to appoint for county treasurer and for county clerk. Doris Meyer, Dunn County treasurer, and Julie Wathke, Dunn County clerk, have both resigned, for unrelated reasons, to accept positions elsewhere. Meyer’s last day will be April 2, and Wathke’s last day as county clerk will be April 15. The deputy treasurer and the deputy clerk will step in “to tide us over in the interim,” said Paul Miller, county manager.

BOYCEVILLE DISCUSSES PROM AND GRADUATION: The Boyceville Board of Education had discussions about Prom and Graduation during its regular monthly meeting held Wednesday evening, March 17 in the middle school/high school IMC. There was much discussion on the matter of prom, but in the end the board did not take any action or give a direction instead asked Principal Tyler Moy to keep them updated on the progress. Graduation which will be held Friday evening, May 28

March 31: NEW POWER LIFT INSTALLED: A new power lift system was recently installed in the second Glenwood City Ambulance. Now the crew can place a patient into the unit without having to lift the heavy load. The $24,950 unit was purchase with donations to the ambulance service in memory of Paula Jean DeWitt.

SPRING ELECTION NEXT TUESDAY: Wisconsin’s Spring General election is next Tuesday, April 6, when we elect representatives to local government bodies, like town and school boards, village and city boards. There is also an election for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and in Dunn County two open positions for Circuit Court Judges.

MILLIE PACKER CELEBRATES 107TH BIRTHDAY: Miller Packer, a resident at Ridge Crest Manor Assisted Living in the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center (CHRC), celebrated her 107th birthday March 25. Up until she was about 103, Millie lived in one of the Sandy Ridge assisted living apartments at CHRC. Millie grew up in Waucon, Iowa.