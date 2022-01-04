Grandpa gets to ride along

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Ryan Fouks took his grand father Sheldon Simonson for a ride recently, while hauling a load of milk into Minnesota for Delander Trucking. In his words he describes the trip.

“Every day the Lord gives me a new opportunity for adventure. Today, I was lucky enough to bring Grandpa (Sheldon) with on today’s load of milk going down to the old Twin City Dairy Producers plant in Farmington, Minnesota and then back to Elmwood for tomorrow’s load.

“On the way down Grandpa noticed some cement pillars along side of the road and told me that during World War Two they started to build an ammunition plant, but the war was over before it was completed.

“Grandpa had a good time visiting with some of the other milk haulers and was pretty happy to see the farm down there where they milked 2,200 cows.

“On our way over there, he told me a story that I thought was very interesting when he recounted that in 1945, when the second World War ended the creameries in Emerald, Connorsville and Glenwood City blew the steam whistles for an hour straight at 2:00 in the morning at the Wars end that was announced on the radio.

“He said that he could hear the steam whistle on the home place south of Forest and after it was going off for a while, Great Grandpa (Melvin Simonson) got dressed and drove down to Emerald to see what was going on and they told him that the war was over. I’m really lucky I get to hear a lot of the old stories like this.”