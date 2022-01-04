Glenhaven News – 1-5-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Glenhaven News: December 18th-24th

Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year!

This week flew by! And, now Christmas is upon us.

Monday, we had a very special musical guest. Rod Hildahl came and sang for all the residents. He has a lovely baritone voice and plays guitar as well. Very impressive and all the residents loved it. He is most certainly welcome back.

On Tuesday, we had a Bible study and talked about the different accounts of the birth of Jesus. It was fun to hear the residents talk about their family traditions regarding the Nativity and the special days they honor Jesus. In the afternoon, we made “stained glass” ornaments.

Wednesday…BINGO Christmas Party!!! And, what a party it was! We appreciated the very treats and delicious food provided by Gail, Mary and Andy. We had several volunteers to assist with BINGO and passing nibbles. Jen and Grand Oaks staff hosted all the other neighborhoods and it was greatly appreciated. It was great to see the dining room full of people, playing BINGO and laughing, talking and having fun. It’s been a long time.

I will have more to write next week as we get ready for the New Year. Thank you to all who donated gifts, made presents or cards for our residents. It truly means everything to them to know that they are thought of.

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director