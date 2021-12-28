Glenwood City School Board hears reports, approves several items in final 2021 meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By André Rivard

News Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — At its last monthly meeting of 2021 held Monday, December 20, the Glenwood City School Board tidied financial assessments, completing approval of several requisite year end and continuing items.

Minutes from November 8, 2021 regular meeting were approved.

Financial statements and accounts payable for October and November 2021 were approved.

The Bauman Associates, Eau Claire, WI, independent audit for year ending June 30, 2021 was approved.

The Bauman agency (in school district published documents) proposed the district should consider further training or increasing accounting staff to minimize potential misstatement.

In response to the Bauman proposal, Glenwood School District remains confident accepting responsibility in the current accounting method, citing that compliance standards are being met, and that the costs in updating staff would outweigh any benefit.

Superintendent Tim Johnson reported termination of several school district investments. Despite market success since 2020, School District Packerland Investments, principally Fund 80 and associated funds will be retired. Johnson said the board auditor and attorneys are hesitant of approval.

Lacking endorsement, the plans are awkward to hold and may be prone to school district security compliance violation.

School Board Policy for academic standards and other areas, according to Johnson, are amended in the district as Department of Public Instruction or legal directives are issued. The district is responsible to update, keep these records available, presentable for review and available for public inspection.

Three school policies have been brought to committee for review and possible updating.

•333 – PARENTAL AND PUPIL RIGHTS ADMINISTRATIVE RULES

•335 – OWNERSHIP OF INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS DEVELOPED BY SCHOOL PERSONNEL

•340 – Educational Program-20 Standards (prev. 6100) SCHOOL DISTRICT STANDARDS

A staff introduction presented by the Social Studies Department offered descriptions of areas of study for class levels.

Jake Score teaches 6th and 7th grades. Studies Prehistory to Rome – Mesopotamia, Egypt, Far East, and Greece. World History from Rome – World Religion, Western Civilization to the Enlightenment.

Rachael Nied teaches 8th and 9th grades. Studies U.S. History – Colonization to the Present.

Dean Bellanti teaches grades 10, 11 and 12. Social Studies classes of World History, Psychology, Sociology, Economics and Citizenship Seminar.

Jake Score and Rachael Nied presented ‘KEY GOALS’ of the department which align progression of grade levels through skill and content.

Dean Bellanti concluded with measured summation, emphasizing goals using social studies to teach academic and real-life skill, through writing and speaking, analyzing information and comparing differing perspectives.

Administrative Reports

Dr. Robert Vanderloop, Pupil Services and Special Education Director reported two descriptions of safety drills held in November and December:

• On Monday, December 6th, 2021, the Glenwood City School District conducted a non-emergency safety lockdown for the middle school and high school. The purpose of this lockdown was to support a staff member who had a medical need. To get this staff member to a safe place, it was determined only the middle and high levels needed to participate. This was a timely lockdown as we practiced this type of lockdown just one month prior.

• On Thursday, November 4th, 2021, the Glenwood City School District ran a safety drill for the entire district. The purpose of the drill was to focus students and staff during a non-emergency safety drill as described in the School Crisis Plan.

All That’s NEWS in GCE is a new link found on the District Elementary page, it will open to current events, and photos with short feature stories. The page will be updated weekly, according to Elementary Principal Betsy Haltinner.

Popular with students, Club and Co-Curricular student organizations were presented by Marcy Burch, MS/HS Principal. The current active list she provided the board included: Student Council, National Honor Society, Art Club, Spanish Club, FFA, and School Store.

Burch provided the board with finalized results for the WestCAP Money Drive which amounted to $1,500.00 raised.

Burch also presented a interesting ‘Student Climate/Culture Survey’ she recently conducted where students were encouraged to participate. The survey sampled student opinion on questions related to school environment. Students designated 1. Strongly agree 2. Agree 3. Neutral 4. Disagree 5. Strongly DISAGREE to questions under categories such as Student Safety; Extracurricular Activities; Family Involvement; Teacher Behavior; Interactions in the Building; and Ability for Input. From the sample shown there were encouraging results, however Burch noted less than desirable percentage of Neutral answers shows areas she said the district can do better. The results are to be shared with staff and at grade level class meetings to collect feedback for ways to improve. Burch is planning a follow up the survey in the spring.

Per pupil aid and ESSER 3 funds included $91,000.00 in additional funding according to Tim Johnson

The 2022 – 2023 determination of open enrollment space availability provides non-resident students to not be allowed. The action was approved by the board.

Delegates to the Assembly at the State Education Convention on January 19, 2022 at Milwaukee, WI were appointed. Dr. Lisa Kaiser and Sally Standaert were named. Chuck Draxler was named alternate. Action approved by the board.

The early release schedule with three new early release dates are included for 2022. The new calendar dates are intended to provide for Professional Development. Action approved by the board.

The following coaches in the district were approved by the board. The current list is as follows: Boys’ Basketball Assistant Coach Nathan Hoffman; Boys’ Basketball C-Team Coach Haiden DeSmith; Girls’ Basketball Assistant Coach Samantha Schreiber; Middle School Boys’ Basketball Coach Jake Score; Middle School Girls’ Basketball Coach Jake Score; Middle School Girls’ Basketball Coach Ron Johnson; Middle School Wrestling Coach Austin Moe; Wrestling Assistant Coach Tim Miller; Wrestling Head Coach Shane Strong; Baseball Head Coach Dean Fayerweather; Golf Assistant Coach Rachel Nied; Golf Head Coach David Popko; Middle School Track Coach Tryn Gross; and Softball Head Coach Matthew Schutz.

In other action:

• The Basketball Club made a $1,500 donation to the Basketball Program. $750 to the boys’ program and $750 to girls’ program. Approved by the board.

• Request of the Wrestling Booster Club for the High School Wrestling team to travel to Caledonia, MN, and stay the night on January 14, 2022, prior to their wrestling event on January 15, 2022. The Booster Club will be paying for the stay. Approved by the board.

• Amy Groves resigned from her Para Educator position and applied for a Support Staff Substitute position. Amy’s resignation and application were approved by the board.

• Applications of Cheryl Standaert and Sarah Lindamood were approved for Support Staff Substitute.

• Donald Haack was approved as a Substitute Teacher.