City offices now in new building

The City offices for Glenwood City are now located in the new Municipal Building on West Oak Street. It was learned by members of the City Council that the offices of City Clerk/Treasurer where moved from the former City Hall just a block east of the new location, on Monday and Tuesday.

The new $2.3 million dollar Municipal building is in the final stages of completion. The new building will house the City Offices, the Library, Community Center, and police station. The police moved into their new quarters last week, but Mayor John Larson noted that the Library and Community Center would not be ready until next month.

During the Council’s regular monthly meeting of December 20th, council members debated on how to sign the outside of the new Municipal Building.

Council member Steve Lee indicated that he was not in favor of an electronic sign with Mayor Larson asking all the members of the council if they wanted an electronic sign or letters on the building.

The council had received two bids for the signage and accepted the lowest bid from Signart of Eau Claire. The council debated where to install letters on the building and installing a double-sided Electronic Message Center. After some discussion the council voted 5 to 1 to just go with the Electronic Message Center at a cost of $32,148. Council member Steve Lee voted against buying the electronic sign.

Ambulance Pay

Ambulance personnel pay was a subject that was held over from the November meeting of the Council. Wendy Slayton, the co-director of the ambulance discussed the matter with the council. A couple of items that were discussed were the pay increase for drivers to $20.00 an hour, pay for washing the ambulance and pay to the director for writing grants. EMT’s on the service get $30.00 an hour.

Carlton DeWitt, editor of the Tribune Press Reporter reminded members of the council that EMTs are paid $30.00 an hour, but firefighters received less than half that amount.

At present, the director is paid $500 annually for writing grants plus a bonus of ten percent on grants received. In his motion to accept the new pay schedule, Council member Austin Sandow moved to drop the ten percent figure, but accept the rest of the proposal. The council voted four to one to approve the agreement.

Slayton also reported that the service will have three new people starting the EMT classes in January.

Library Director Rochel Karlson reported that the library had over 500 people visiting the library last month, with 113 using the computers and that 20 people were at the library for the book signing by author Pamela Edwards, and she told the council they had about 200 people for their annual Christmas on Pine Street.

The Council also set a fee of one hundred dollars, plus deposit of fifty dollars for use of the Community Center for city residents and a $200 for non-residents.

The council approved the following people for election inspectors for the next two years. They are: Barb Dillow, Jill Logghe, and Bill Wold as Chief Inspectors. Others include Kimberly A. Moe, Laura Moats, Ronnie Gilbertson, Linda Krizan, Charlotte Larson, Karen Marlette, Karen Peterson, Ken Peterson, Linda Sittlow, and Jennifer Flanders.