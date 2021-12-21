Boyceville HS & MS Both Win Division 3 at Large Boyceville Invitational
BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, finishing in 12th overall out of 85 different schools (164 teams) while the Middle School team finished 8th overall out of 53 different schools (116 teams). The tournament was run as a virtual Satellite Invitational with representatives from 26 different states participating.
Boyceville’s varsity team was the champion of Division 3 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by sophomores Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo Cross, Coombs and sophomore Becca Wyss in Detector Building, seniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics, sophomores Zach Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges. Silver medals were earned by Kersten, P. Wheeldon, and Wyss in Codebusters, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, P. Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and sophomores Kylie Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Ornithology. Bronze medals were earned by seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, Bygd and Ruhnkein Horticulture, and sophomore Treylin Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute. Fourth place medals were earned by L. Becker and Luedtke in Astronomy and E. Holden and L. Becker in Virology. Fifth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Remote Sensing and Thorson in Gravity Vehicle. Sixth place medals were earned by S. Wheeldon and Staves in Disease Detectives and S. Wheeldon and L. Becker in Dynamic Planet. The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 3 at their home invite, earning medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record.
Tournament champion gold medals were earned by ninth grader Lauren Becker and eighth grader Anna Hafermann in Bio-Process Lab, eighth graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden in Bridges, L. Becker and ninth grader Delaney Olson in Disease Detectives, ninth grader Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, eighth grader Samantha Stoveren, Hellendrung, and C. Holden in Experimental Design, S. Stoveren and C. Holden in Forestry, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, ninth grader Emily Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, Hellendrung and Engel in Mousetrap Vehicle, S. Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Hafermann and West in Road Scholar, Levi Becker & Schaff in Sounds of Music, C. Holden and Engel in Storm the Castle, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridgesand Electric Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by Schaff, Hafermann, and West in Codebusters, Fetzer and Olson in Crimebusters, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Robo Cross, C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology, eighth graders Lexi Cole and Cianna Miller in Bridges, and seventh grader Eleanor Farrell in Geocaching. Bronze medals were earned by Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy and Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave. Fourth place medals were earned by Hellendrung and C. Holden in Green Generation, Lauren Becker and Engel in both Meteorology and Rocks & Minerals, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Mission Possible, seventh grader Sawyer Garbe and S. Stoveren in Ornithology, seventh graders Brady Rasmussen and Liam Moore-Girard in Bridges, and seventh grader Devon Lee in both Mousetrap Vehicle and Electric Wright Stuff. Fifth place medals were earned by sixth graders Arnold Sudbrink and Eli Cole in Bridges.
The Boyceville Science Olympiad program appreciates all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers/staff/faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.
Final High School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)
Place /School / Score
1 Marquette University HS (WI) 123
2 Glen A. Wilson (CA) 216
3 Bothell (WA) 289
4 Palo Alto (CA) 294
5 Adlai E. Stevenson (IL) 329
6 Arcadia (CA) 330
7 Tesla STEM (WA) 334
8 South Forsyth (GA) 380
9 Menomonie (WI) 401
10 Portola (CA) 412
11 Syosset (NY) 445
12 Boyceville (WI) 475
13 Brooklyn Technical (NY) 491
14 New Trier (IL) 494
15 Wayzata (MN) 503
16 Munster (IN) 566
17 Orlando Science (FL) 580
18 The Westminster School (GA) 602
19 Milpitas (CA) 604
20 Mounds View (MN) 606
21 Belleville (WI) 628
22 Middlesex Academy (NJ) 632
23 Walton (GA) 638
24 Irvington (CA) 654
25 Brookwood (GA) 656
26 East Lansing (MI) 659
27 University (CA) 674
28 WT Woodson (VA) 675
29 Hillsborough (NJ) 695
30 Fairfax (VA) 710
31 Eden Prairie (MN) 715
32 Mount Vernon (IA) 715
33 Holt (MI) 717
34 Chaminade (NY) 724
35 Westlake (OH) 728
36 Medford (WI) 754
37 Hudson (WI) 797
38 Woodbury (MN) 814
39 Scarsdale (NY) 820
40 Early College at Guilford (NC) 833
41 Wausau West (WI) 841
42 Cumberland Valley (PA) 851
43 Baldwin-Woodville (WI) 872
44 Oakton (VA) 912
45 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 922
46 Lambert (GA) 937
47 Westfield (VA) 943
48 Amherst Regional (MA) 1003
49 Camas (WA) 1032
50 Roy C. Ketcham (NY) 1033
51 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)1058
52 Santa Teresa (CA) 1066
53 Marshfield (WI) 1074
54 El Dorado (CA) 1099
55 Delano (MN) 1104
56 FCS Innovation Academy (GA) 1109
57 Staples (CT) 1119
58 Lincoln SFP (NE) 1128
59 Faribault (MN) 1131
60 East Ridge (MN) 1164
61 Cambridge (WI) 1181
62 Lakeland Union (WI) 1204
63 River City Science Academy (FL)1243
64 West Bend West (WI) 1275
65 Kohler (WI) 1303
66 Silvercreek (CA) 1311
67 Elmwood (WI) 1320
68 Fox Homeschoolers (IL) 1354
69 Evansville (WI) 1362
70 The College Preparatory School (CA)1378
71 Eastview (MN) 1413
72 River Ridge (GA) 1421
73 Rochester Mayo (MN) 1482
74 Shell Lake (WI) 1548
75 Solon (OH) 1572
76 Novi (MI) 1618
77 Lakeville North (MN) 1649
78 Cerritos (CA) 1660
79 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 1677
80 Rochester John Marshall (MN) 1714
81 Westfield Area (WI) 1775
82 Sparta (WI) 1783
83 Oregon (WI) 1830
84 Cadott (WI) 1875
85 Hudson (OH) 1892
Final Middle School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)
Rank / Team / Score
1 Beckendorff (TX) 106
2 Longfellow (VA) 167
3 Timberline (WA) 176
4 Daniel Wright (IL) 182
5 Solon (OH) 203
6 Miller (CA) 225
7 Dodgen (GA) 256
8 Boyceville (WI) 298
9 Kennedy (CA) 332
10 Menomonie (WI) 344
11 Skyridge (WA) 369
12 Chaboya (CA) 376
13 Science & Arts Academy (IL) 388
14 Hudson (WI) 432
15 Piedmont IB (NC) 437
16 Glasgow (LA) 456
17 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 467
18 Westlake LBMS (OH) 502
19 Pembroke Hill (MO) 522
20 Garvey Intermediate (CA) 523
21 Sparta Innovations STEM (WI) 558
22 Archimedean Middle (FL) 579
23 Madison Eagle (WI) 582
24 Madison Hamilton (WI) 589
25 Chippewa (MN) 591
26 Clague (MI) 602
27 River City (FL) 605
28 Christensen (CA) 644
29 Hillside (MI) 661
30 Meyzeek (KY) 674
31 St. Thomas Aquinas (KS) 676
32 Mount Vernon (IA) 679
33 Wilbur Wright (IN) 712
34 Orlando Science (FL) 749
35 Magsig (OH) 794
36 Chapin School (NJ) 815
37 Haycock (VA) 816
38 Wachter (ND) 824
39 Mill Creek (KS) 873
40 Fox Homeschoolers (IL) 884
41 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO) 889
42 Black Hawk (MN) 952
43 New Richmond (WI) 976
44 Janesville (IA) 1009
45 Medford (WI) 1015
46 Alexander Graham Bell (IL) 1040
47 Elmwood (WI) 1044
48 Osceola Science (FL) 1080
49 Community School of Naples (FL) 1126
50 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 1132
51 J. Michael Lunsford (VA) 1219
52 Fairmont Private – Anaheim Hills (CA) 1223
53 Cadott (WI) 1224