Boyceville HS & MS Both Win Division 3 at Large Boyceville Invitational

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, finishing in 12th overall out of 85 different schools (164 teams) while the Middle School team finished 8th overall out of 53 different schools (116 teams). The tournament was run as a virtual Satellite Invitational with representatives from 26 different states participating.

Boyceville’s varsity team was the champion of Division 3 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by sophomores Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo Cross, Coombs and sophomore Becca Wyss in Detector Building, seniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics, sophomores Zach Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges. Silver medals were earned by Kersten, P. Wheeldon, and Wyss in Codebusters, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, P. Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and sophomores Kylie Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Ornithology. Bronze medals were earned by seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, Bygd and Ruhnkein Horticulture, and sophomore Treylin Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute. Fourth place medals were earned by L. Becker and Luedtke in Astronomy and E. Holden and L. Becker in Virology. Fifth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Remote Sensing and Thorson in Gravity Vehicle. Sixth place medals were earned by S. Wheeldon and Staves in Disease Detectives and S. Wheeldon and L. Becker in Dynamic Planet. The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 3 at their home invite, earning medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record.

Tournament champion gold medals were earned by ninth grader Lauren Becker and eighth grader Anna Hafermann in Bio-Process Lab, eighth graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden in Bridges, L. Becker and ninth grader Delaney Olson in Disease Detectives, ninth grader Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, eighth grader Samantha Stoveren, Hellendrung, and C. Holden in Experimental Design, S. Stoveren and C. Holden in Forestry, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, ninth grader Emily Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, Hellendrung and Engel in Mousetrap Vehicle, S. Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Hafermann and West in Road Scholar, Levi Becker & Schaff in Sounds of Music, C. Holden and Engel in Storm the Castle, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridgesand Electric Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by Schaff, Hafermann, and West in Codebusters, Fetzer and Olson in Crimebusters, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Robo Cross, C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology, eighth graders Lexi Cole and Cianna Miller in Bridges, and seventh grader Eleanor Farrell in Geocaching. Bronze medals were earned by Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy and Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave. Fourth place medals were earned by Hellendrung and C. Holden in Green Generation, Lauren Becker and Engel in both Meteorology and Rocks & Minerals, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Mission Possible, seventh grader Sawyer Garbe and S. Stoveren in Ornithology, seventh graders Brady Rasmussen and Liam Moore-Girard in Bridges, and seventh grader Devon Lee in both Mousetrap Vehicle and Electric Wright Stuff. Fifth place medals were earned by sixth graders Arnold Sudbrink and Eli Cole in Bridges.

The Boyceville Science Olympiad program appreciates all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers/staff/faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.

Final High School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)

Place /School / Score

1 Marquette University HS (WI) 123

2 Glen A. Wilson (CA) 216

3 Bothell (WA) 289

4 Palo Alto (CA) 294

5 Adlai E. Stevenson (IL) 329

6 Arcadia (CA) 330

7 Tesla STEM (WA) 334

8 South Forsyth (GA) 380

9 Menomonie (WI) 401

10 Portola (CA) 412

11 Syosset (NY) 445

12 Boyceville (WI) 475

13 Brooklyn Technical (NY) 491

14 New Trier (IL) 494

15 Wayzata (MN) 503

16 Munster (IN) 566

17 Orlando Science (FL) 580

18 The Westminster School (GA) 602

19 Milpitas (CA) 604

20 Mounds View (MN) 606

21 Belleville (WI) 628

22 Middlesex Academy (NJ) 632

23 Walton (GA) 638

24 Irvington (CA) 654

25 Brookwood (GA) 656

26 East Lansing (MI) 659

27 University (CA) 674

28 WT Woodson (VA) 675

29 Hillsborough (NJ) 695

30 Fairfax (VA) 710

31 Eden Prairie (MN) 715

32 Mount Vernon (IA) 715

33 Holt (MI) 717

34 Chaminade (NY) 724

35 Westlake (OH) 728

36 Medford (WI) 754

37 Hudson (WI) 797

38 Woodbury (MN) 814

39 Scarsdale (NY) 820

40 Early College at Guilford (NC) 833

41 Wausau West (WI) 841

42 Cumberland Valley (PA) 851

43 Baldwin-Woodville (WI) 872

44 Oakton (VA) 912

45 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 922

46 Lambert (GA) 937

47 Westfield (VA) 943

48 Amherst Regional (MA) 1003

49 Camas (WA) 1032

50 Roy C. Ketcham (NY) 1033

51 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)1058

52 Santa Teresa (CA) 1066

53 Marshfield (WI) 1074

54 El Dorado (CA) 1099

55 Delano (MN) 1104

56 FCS Innovation Academy (GA) 1109

57 Staples (CT) 1119

58 Lincoln SFP (NE) 1128

59 Faribault (MN) 1131

60 East Ridge (MN) 1164

61 Cambridge (WI) 1181

62 Lakeland Union (WI) 1204

63 River City Science Academy (FL)1243

64 West Bend West (WI) 1275

65 Kohler (WI) 1303

66 Silvercreek (CA) 1311

67 Elmwood (WI) 1320

68 Fox Homeschoolers (IL) 1354

69 Evansville (WI) 1362

70 The College Preparatory School (CA)1378

71 Eastview (MN) 1413

72 River Ridge (GA) 1421

73 Rochester Mayo (MN) 1482

74 Shell Lake (WI) 1548

75 Solon (OH) 1572

76 Novi (MI) 1618

77 Lakeville North (MN) 1649

78 Cerritos (CA) 1660

79 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 1677

80 Rochester John Marshall (MN) 1714

81 Westfield Area (WI) 1775

82 Sparta (WI) 1783

83 Oregon (WI) 1830

84 Cadott (WI) 1875

85 Hudson (OH) 1892

Final Middle School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)

Rank / Team / Score

1 Beckendorff (TX) 106

2 Longfellow (VA) 167

3 Timberline (WA) 176

4 Daniel Wright (IL) 182

5 Solon (OH) 203

6 Miller (CA) 225

7 Dodgen (GA) 256

8 Boyceville (WI) 298

9 Kennedy (CA) 332

10 Menomonie (WI) 344

11 Skyridge (WA) 369

12 Chaboya (CA) 376

13 Science & Arts Academy (IL) 388

14 Hudson (WI) 432

15 Piedmont IB (NC) 437

16 Glasgow (LA) 456

17 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 467

18 Westlake LBMS (OH) 502

19 Pembroke Hill (MO) 522

20 Garvey Intermediate (CA) 523

21 Sparta Innovations STEM (WI) 558

22 Archimedean Middle (FL) 579

23 Madison Eagle (WI) 582

24 Madison Hamilton (WI) 589

25 Chippewa (MN) 591

26 Clague (MI) 602

27 River City (FL) 605

28 Christensen (CA) 644

29 Hillside (MI) 661

30 Meyzeek (KY) 674

31 St. Thomas Aquinas (KS) 676

32 Mount Vernon (IA) 679

33 Wilbur Wright (IN) 712

34 Orlando Science (FL) 749

35 Magsig (OH) 794

36 Chapin School (NJ) 815

37 Haycock (VA) 816

38 Wachter (ND) 824

39 Mill Creek (KS) 873

40 Fox Homeschoolers (IL) 884

41 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO) 889

42 Black Hawk (MN) 952

43 New Richmond (WI) 976

44 Janesville (IA) 1009

45 Medford (WI) 1015

46 Alexander Graham Bell (IL) 1040

47 Elmwood (WI) 1044

48 Osceola Science (FL) 1080

49 Community School of Naples (FL) 1126

50 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 1132

51 J. Michael Lunsford (VA) 1219

52 Fairmont Private – Anaheim Hills (CA) 1223

53 Cadott (WI) 1224