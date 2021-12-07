Mayo Clinic Health System presents $10,000 to Glenwood City Library

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM presented a large donation to the Glenwood City Library. In the photo above, Mayo Clinic R.N. Nurse Manager Heather Logslett (a Glenwood City native), left front, presented a check for $10,000 to Glenwood City Library Director Rochel Karlson, right front, during the November 23 ceremony that was held in front of Glenwood City’s nearly-completed, mutli-use municipal building located on West Oak Street. Library board member Nicole Langman (back left) and Library board president Julie Anderson (back right) also participated in the check presentation. The Mayo grant helped the library reach its fundraising goal of $70,000 which will go toward the purchase of furnishings at its new location. “Growing up here in Glenwood City, I enjoyed visiting the Library. This is a great way to advance and improve the Library’s technology accessibility. I am so proud to work for Mayo Health Systems, and am grateful for the ways they give back to the community.” said Heather Logslett, R.N. Nurse Manager Mayo Clinic Health System at Red Cedar, during the presentation.
—photo submitted