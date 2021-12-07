Glenhaven News – 12-7-2021

Glenhaven News

Nov. 27 -Dec. 3, 2021

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Hard to believe that there are only 3 weeks left until Santa comes to town and we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. And, only 4 weeks until a new year and renewed hope are rung in. I’m sure we all said the same thing in years previous, especially last year, but we still remain positive that when the bell tolls midnight, our problems reset and we begin anew.

So, COVID has been wreaking havoc on our festivities here (hence, the absence in news…). But, we have been trying to make the best of the situation. There are Christmas decorations going up and Christmas music being played in the separate communities. The residents are excited with the activity, talking animatedly about their own Christmas traditions.

Thanksgiving came and went. Our new chef, Andy, made a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for our residents and helped serve it too! Ashley, our lovely Administrative Assistant, volunteered to be dietary aide and had so much fun decorating the tables for the residents in Glenhaven. The staff gathered all the residents together for a family style dinner, which they really enjoyed! Much appreciated.

Exercise and BINGO were our usual activities. We had our beautician here on Wednesday, and we certainly kept her busy! Friday, it was Resident Council meeting day for the month. Madame President, Beverlye Thompson, again did a fabulous job at presiding over the meeting. We had good attendance and great feedback.

Secret Santa is a go this year! Anyone who is interested in secret gifting to our residents may contact me here at Glenhaven: Sandy Wilsnach s.wilsnach@glenhaveninc.com 715-265-4555. Our residents will be so elated! Our current census is 43 between all the communities, 15 men and 28 women.

We are still looking for volunteers to help with activities. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated and show proof of such. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer or help in other ways, please contact me.

We will be hosting a Resident Christmas BINGO party on Wednesday, December 22nd and a New Year’s Eve Champagne dinner on Friday, December 31st. Semi-formal evening attire is needed, costume jewelry, hats, etc as well. Volunteers are needed to help with festivities, decorating, or doing hair and makeup for our ladies.

Well, until next week, may your days be merry and bright! Snow expected in the coming week, woo hoo!

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director