Spring Valley Stagehands produce A Candle in the Window

Submitted by Lori Peterson, Spring Valley Stagehands

SPRING VALLEY, WI – A small group of weary travelers discover the power of the season in the Stagehands next production, A Candle in the Window, by L.Don Swartz. As a blizzard rages outside on Christmas Eve, the troubled people find themselves trapped in a lonely train station. They are forced to turn to each other for companionship and reliant upon the care of the old stationmaster, Charlie, to make them more comfortable. When the clock strikes midnight, a knock on the station door results in the appearance of seven youngsters. They’ve been drawn to the station lights from the nearby church where in secret they’ve been practicing the story of the nativity. They’ve been planning to present the story at the regular Christmas Day service, and offer to perform it for the travelers. Their light-hearted Christmas pageant offers a festive entertainment. Afterward, as the children speak to the travelers individually, they seem to have wisdom beyond their years. Each in their own quirky way, provides insight into the resolution of the individual travelers’ challenges. Francis (Ezra Suave) seems to have advice as to what Irving needs to have a story published. Mabel (Alyssa Hamater) gives Neil a little push into believing in his own artistic abilities. Elizabeth (Gracie Hurlburt) by loving and caring for her doll, shows Sarah how motherhood would be a rewarding responsibility. Katherine (Gwen Yonke) helps Anne realize she can forgive and ask for forgiveness as well as move forward from tragedy with hope and inspiration. More advice is given by the remaining children, John (Parker Peabody), Helen (Lilly Morgan), and Wally (Grayson Vorlicek). The next morning, as a new, younger stationmaster lights a Christmas candle, we realize the mysterious stop in the travelers’ journey was more than accidental. It has given them a renewed spirit and resolve in the space of one full evening – a very special Christmas Eve. Put December 10-11 and 17-18 at 7pm and December 12 and 19 at 2pm on your calendar now and make plans to join the Stagehands for this special holiday show! Directors are Elizabeth Erickson and Mary Anderson. All performances will be held at the Stagehands Theatre, S234 McKay Avenue in Spring Valley. Tickets are available at the door or by visiting www.svstagehands.org

Special Notes on COVID-19: There is nothing more important to the Stagehands than the happiness, health, safety, and well-being of every person who comes through our doors. In this spirit and consistent with the recommendations of the CDC, WI Department of Health Services, and the Pierce County Department of Public Health, we highly recommend that EVERYONE (regardless of vaccination status) wear a mask at all times inside the theatre. Hand sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance and in the restrooms, and all hard services inside the building will be cleaned after every performance. We ask that patrons sit in family pods with good spacing between family/friend groups.