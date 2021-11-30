Boyceville ag orientation class complete Career Readiness unit; learn to tie a tie

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville High School Agriculture Orientation class recently completed its Career Readiness Unit.

Ag Orientation is made up of mostly freshman and sophomores, a couple juniors and one senior.

Special guests, Mr. Nick Kaiser and Mr. Jason Maes, came in to help with Ms. Jenna Behrends’s how-to-tie-a-tie lesson. Learning how to tie a tie is an important piece to the unit because many students have never had to tie a tie before. Both the boys and girls enjoyed this activity!

Also in this unit, students had to fill out a job application to “work” in the school greenhouse this coming spring, prepare a resumé and cover letter, find three good references, and finally complete a mock interview.

Staff members volunteered their time to assist with the mock interview process. Special recognition to Mr. Kaiser, Mr. Moy, Ms. Ledgerwood, Mrs. White, Mrs. Patterman, and Mrs. Harnisch for your time and dedication to our students!