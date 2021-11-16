Person that crashed into fire hydrant gets four tickets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Glenwood City Police have identified the person that they believe ran over a fire hydrant at the corner of Misty Court and Misty Lane over the weekend of October 30th.

The driver of the vehicle, Jacqueine Knutson of 423 15th Avenue, Baldwin was issued four citations, one for leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Glenwood City Public Works Director it will cost about $500 to repair the fire hydrant.