Glenhaven Happenings

Glenhaven News

November 6th-12th, 2021

Another week done, another week closer to the holidays! And, what a week it has been. First, our weather…such is life in these parts, eh? A beautiful, picturesque weekend, temperatures soaring well above 60* and ending with winter weather advisories and a mixed bag of precipitation. Well, bring on the snow, I say!

Monday, our baking club made pecan caramel pull apart bread and crescent rolls. Oh, the smell emanating from the kitchen was reminiscent of baking with my grandma. Everyone thought they turned out fabulous! Tasty and gooey, I think we will try to make them again for Christmas.

On Tuesday, we had Holy Cross church come to do a service with our residents. I love when the churches come to visit, the residents appreciate it too. Thank you! We were supposed to host TC & the Heuts, but unfortunately we were not able to. Instead, the residents watched a musician from Maine on Zoom perform a free concert for them.

Of course, Wednesdays are our “spa” days with hair, nails and makeup for the lovely ladies. Manicures, trims and hand massages for the gents. Then, we play BINGO in the afternoon. Had an amazing turnout this week again. Good times were had by all; laughed and told stories over our pecan caramel rolls served with coffee.

Thursday, Veteran’s Day, Armistice Day, I celebrated my fellow veterans with a small honor ceremony. St. Croix Hospice supplied the pins, poem and certificates of appreciation, thank you!! To my extreme pleasure and amazement, every single one of our residents recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang God Bless America. One of our residents played patriotic and hymnal songs while we told “war” stories during a quaint reception. Thank you, Tyler (cook), your cookies were delicious!

To end our week, the weather had most of our residents in a sedate mood. We made some cute turkeys from silk leaves, Tootsie Roll pops and Hershey kisses. The Catholic Church held mass for a small audience in the morning while I tried to coax the other residents in to doing exercise.

I am currently accepting donations in the way of small, very gently used or new items that can be repurposed for Christmas gifts. I have an idea to set up a “store” for the residents to “shop” at. I am also planning on a New Year’s Eve Ball and will be looking for some nice dresses for our ladies and suit jackets for our gents. Look for more information to come in the weeks ahead!

Have a wonderful week, everyone. Let it snow!

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director