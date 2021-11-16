GC school board hears reports, approves 2021-22 budget

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by André Rivard

GLENWOOD CITY — In its only meeting of the month held Monday evening, November 8, the Glenwood City board of education approved the 2021-22 budget, heard reports from its administrative team and listened to a staff presentation by the music department.

Matt Lamb and Angela Hierlmeier, who comprise the district’s music department made a presentation to board members that included a sample lesson.

Angela Hierlmeier, who teaches vocal and general music, walked through a basic, well regarded kindergarten lesson plan, showing the outline. Within the lesson framework, Hierlmeier revealed convincing examples of her teaching style for the age group, incorporating detail of emphasis for keeping students on track and interested.

Matt Lamb, who is the instrumental music instructor and the 2021 Wisconsin music teacher of the year, gave the board statistics about the Glenwood music program. Lamb cited very high student body ratio in music to overall enrollment, with compelling comparisons to national average and also other schools in the area.

Both Lamb and Hierlmeier concluded that strong music tradition is a success factor, along with help from continuing music education contributors, mentioning doyenne Carol Kelm.

During the administrative reports, Dr. Robert Vanderloop, Pupil Services and Special Education Director and Betsy Haltinner, Elementary Principal, discussed the advancement of professional development sessions for trauma sensitive school training along with collective teacher efficacy and safety.

New high school/middle school principal Marcy Burch told the board that additional time in the calendar for professional development is needed. She also informed members that a safety parking lot auto registration program is being implemented. Burch also noted that a middle school student leadership question, “What more can we do?” has been proposed to students.

Superintendent Tim Johnson discussed the implications Glenwood City’s Tax Incremental District (TID) #4 might have on the school district along with probable future interactions.

Johnson also introduced the 2021-2022 budget to the board which it approved.

Under the board’s consent agenda, Laura Evans was approved as a substitute support staff member.

Following executive session, the board also gave its approval to hire Kiersten Vetsch for the open English position.

The next school board meeting is slated for Monday, December 20 with a 5:30 p.m. committee meeting followed by the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.