BHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremony

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

On Monday evening, November 8th, 2021 the Boyceville High School Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 through their sophomore year. In addition, candidates must meet high standards of leadership, service, citizenship and character. Members of the junior and senior classes were evaluated and then selected for membership.

This year the following students inducted were: Kaianna Banyai, Mason Bowell, Simon Evenson, Frank Fetzer IV, Hailey Hanestad, Andrea Jensen, John Klefstad, Rachael Montgomery, Jackson Phillips, Haylie Rasmussen, Cambrie Reisimer, Abbygail Schlough, Dawson Standaert, Jacob Wheeler and Jonathan Zebro. This new group of BHS students, joins a group of 11 NHS senior members.

The NHS motto is “Nobless Oblige,” which when translated roughly means “to whom much is given, much is expected.” As a member of the Boyceville Chapter of the NHS, the inductees agree to maintain their 3.5 GPA, continue to pursue leadership opportunities and above all, uphold the character and citizenship values the society holds in high esteem.