Glenhaven News – 11-3-2021

Glenhaven News

October 23-29th, 2021

I’m baaaaaccckkk! Because I had prior obligations, I was not able to post anything the beginning weeks of October. Then, I had the flu. Boo hoo! (PSA: Get your flu shot!!) So, let’s just start afresh, shall we?

This week has been busy, in many challenging and stimulating ways for residents and staff alike. We still have an ongoing shortage of staff, but the residents are the main priority and everyone has worked tirelessly to assume different roles to meet demands.

Monday, the Glenhaven Baking Club made homemade pretzels. Super simple when you use frozen bread dough. Hee hee.

On Tuesday, we celebrated all the resident birthdays in the month of October. There were cookies, cupcakes, songs with silly hats, some good ol’ reminiscing and lots of laughter. Our residents are truly young at heart.

Of course, there was BINGO with delicious cookies donated by one of our resident’s daughter on Wednesday. We have some serious players; and, some not-so-serious players who enjoy heckling the BINGO caller, me!

Holy Cross kids donated a bunch of pumpkins for our residents to decorate. We had some awesome entries by our creative elders. A good time was had by all who participated. And, honestly, I think that surprised them…in a good way. Young at heart.

I implemented an Adopt-A-Resident program this week. Each of the communities have signup sheets for staff to “adopt” a resident or two. In the program, staff become personally involved with their resident/s by reading to them, doing small favors, maybe supplying small gifts to brighten their day or show appreciation, candy or snacks (if dietary restrictions allow)…the world is their oyster when it comes to ideas! And, they do not need to invest a lot of money or time; quality over quantity. Make it count!

Friday, the residents enjoyed their Halloween party. We had staff entertaining everyone with the Monster Mash, all kinds of treats and even a few tricks! Almost all dressed up in some way and boy, did they look adorable! The staff here helped make the event successful for all.

I am in need of some volunteers to assist with BINGO and other fun activities. If you think you would like to spend about an hour or two with our wonderful seniors, please contact me, Sandy Wilsnach, at 715-265-4555 or s.wilsnach@glenhaveninc.com. I promise you a good time and chocolates!

Namaste!

Sandy Wilsnach