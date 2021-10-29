Glenwood City School tax levy eight percent decline; addresses school dropoff procedures on east side of school

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

In an email sent out by Glenwood City School Superintendent Tim Johnson late Monday evening, Johnson informed the public about the decrease in the tax rate for the coming year and the new student drop off and pickup procedure for the school.

Johnson stated, “The school board had its regular scheduled second meeting of the month last night. It was a condensed version to accommodate attendance at the high school fall music concert. The tax levy was approved seeing over an eight percent decline from last year. The mill rate will drop about $1.50. The board also approved the purchase of two new 76 passenger buses and an Explorer for student transport.”

Johnson also addressed the drop off and pickup of students at the east side of the school noting, “Beginning on Monday, November First, we will be changing the student drop off/pickup procedures on the middle/high school end of the building. Currently, the stacking of cars can extend all the way onto Highway 170 and there is intermingling of cars and buses creating some safety concerns.

“The diagram shows the changes in procedure. Parents between the hours of 7:30 and 4 should enter the school driveway and proceed immediately to the left going down the hill to the lower parking lot. The first bank of parking stalls facing the school toward the hillside will be reserved for pick-up/drop off parking only.

“Students will be able to use the designated crosswalk to enter/exit the school. There will be no mix of car and bus traffic in the upper lot. After drop-off/pick-up parents will be able to loop around the parked cars, as shown in diagram and arrows painted in the lot, and exit out the main drive.”