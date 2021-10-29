Flu vaccination: protect yourself and those around you

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages everyone to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) this fall. The flu vaccine is another layer of protection to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from a preventable disease.

“In the last year, we’ve learned some valuable lessons about respiratory viruses,” said Tom Haupt, DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. “It’s critical that we do everything we can to prevent influenza–like getting your flu vaccine. When Wisconsinites work together on good public health behaviors, like vaccination, physical distancing, and hand washing, we can stop the spread of respiratory viruses like influenza. All these actions can prevent some of our most vulnerable friends, families, and neighbors from getting seriously ill from the flu.”

While it’s never too late to get a flu shot, Haupt recommends children and adults get the vaccine now to be protected before flu season gets into full swing. People can get the flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, whether it’s their first or second dose, or a booster.

“This fall and winter, the flu is likely to make a comeback, and I encourage all Wisconsinites to protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer and Administrator of the DHS Division of Public Health. “When you do, you’re also protecting the most vulnerable people in your life.”

While the flu vaccine is safe and effective, and strongly recommended for people six months old and older, there are people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if they get the flu. Those include: Children under six months old; Pregnant people; People 65 years of age and older, especially those in congregate living settings; and People with chronic health conditions, such as asthma or heart disease.

Getting vaccinated protects you, as well as those around you. Visit our Flu Prevention webpage for information on where you can get your flu vaccine. You can also follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagramfor more information on Influenza and updates from Tom Haupt.