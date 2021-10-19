Glenwood City Public Library moving to a new home

The Glenwood City Public Library has been a part of the community for the last 121 years and has occupied several different locations around town. Our current building does not allow for expansion to include more book shelves, additional technology (computers, etc.) and space for programing for children and adults. With the help from Cedar Corp a Community Development Block Grant was received for 1 million dollars for the Library, Community Center and other shared spaces. In June of 2021, the building of the new library space for the Glenwood City Public Library began.

Over these past few months, the building project has been moving along quickly and the new building will hopefully be complete in the early months of 2022. Inside the new library, we want to provide the community with new technology, a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activity area, improved handicap accessibility, and a comfortable and welcoming reading space. The Community Development Block Grant did not cover technology or furniture.

In order to achieve our goals, we need to raise $75,000. We are excited to announce, with the tremendous support and generosity from the community and a grant, we have already raised $41,000! This is a giant step towards allowing the library to offer better programs, a positive reading experience, and providing the community with much needed technology.

With this being said, we are still in need of your support to reach that final number. If you would like to donate, please visit the Glenwood City Public Library website or mail/drop off donations to the library. If you have any questions or need more information please call us or stop on in!