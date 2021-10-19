Bulldogs earn first D-SC volleyball win with five-set victory over Toppers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Coming into last Tuesday’s volleyball match, neither Boyceville nor Glenwood City had picked up a win in the Dunn-St. Croix standings.

But someone would earn their first conference victory of the season when Boyceville welcomed Glenwood City to the Dog House October 12 for the rival’s annual volleyball showdown.

The match went all five sets before the host Bulldogs prevailed to earn their first Dunn-St. Croix win of the season.

The two teams both finished the regular and conference seasons two night later with straight set losses – Boyceville fell in Mondovi while Glenwood City lost at home to conference champion Colfax – leaving the Bulldogs with a 1-6 mark in the D-SC while the Hilltoppers are 0-7.

As in previous seasons, the rivals battled hard throughout last Tuesday’s match.

Boyceville stormed out of the gates and dominated the opening set taking a 25-16 win.

The scenario flip in set number two as Glenwood City took the early lead and held on to it for a 25-18 win to even things up.

The final three sets were barn burners.

The host Bulldogs prevailed 26-24 in the third set only to see the visiting Hilltoppers knot the match at two sets apiece and force a fifth set with a 25-21 victory in the fourth game.

The final set was a back-and-forth affair with the Bulldogs finally closing out the match with a 15-11 victory.

Seniors Libby Bygd and Ella Holden led the offensive charge for Boyceville as they tallied 16 and ten digs, respectively.

Harper Olson helped charge Boyceville’s offensive attacks with 29 of the team’s 33 assists.

Boyceville also had a season-high 20 ace serves in the Glenwood City match with Olson responsible for nine of them and five from Torrie Bland.

Defensively, the Bulldogs had a whopping 73 digs over the five-set match led by Ella Holden’s 19. Bland added a dozen and Haley Hanestad and Bygd finished with nine and eight, respectively.

There were no team or individual stats posted for Glenwood City.

Glenwood City did win both the junior varsity and C-team matches against Boyceville. GC’s JV won all three sets 25-12, 25-21 and 15-9 as did the C-team by scores of 25-12, 25-4 and 15-7.

October 14 Matches

Boyceville and Glenwood City both lost three-set conference matches in their respective regular season finales on October 14.

On the road, Boyceville fell to Mondovi 19-25, 19-25 and 15-25.

Playing host to the conference champion Colfax, the Hilltoppers were swept by the Vikings 25-9, 25-19 and 25-6. The junior varsity did beat Colfax by scores of 16-25, 25-18 and 15-11.

Tournament Time

Both schools began the WIAA Division 3 tournament on the road last evening (Tuesday, October 19).

Boyceville, the number 14 seed, traveled to #3 Phillips while Glenwood City, which received the 15th seed, took on number 2 Grantsburg on the Lady Pirates home floor. A victory would send the squads into regional semifinal action on Thursday.