| logout
Two injured as vehicle and baby buggy collide
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
A 26-year-old Glenwood City woman and a three-year-old boy were injured when she made a sudden movement into traffic and was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon, September 17.
Brittany Williams and her son were taken by Glenwood City ambulance following the accident to a local hospital.
According to the Glenwood City Police, a vehicle driven by Jodi Main, 38, was making a left turn off Sixth Street onto Maple Street when the pedestrian struck her vehicle. Main was alone in her vehicle.