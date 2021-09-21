Two injured as vehicle and baby buggy collide

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A 26-year-old Glenwood City woman and a three-year-old boy were injured when she made a sudden movement into traffic and was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon, September 17.

Brittany Williams and her son were taken by Glenwood City ambulance following the accident to a local hospital.

According to the Glenwood City Police, a vehicle driven by Jodi Main, 38, was making a left turn off Sixth Street onto Maple Street when the pedestrian struck her vehicle. Main was alone in her vehicle.