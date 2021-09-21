Glenhaven News – 9-22-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Glenhaven News

Sept. 11-17

What a busy week it has been!

Some of the residents were out and about at the parade on Sunday. Others watched from outside their buildings. Our royalty from Havenwood and Grand Oaks were in the parade. They were Helen Krizan and Clancy Fleming from Grand Oaks, and Christella Beyrer and Bob Bartz from Havenwood. Unfortunately, Ruth Huber passed away before getting a chance to be in the parade for Glenhaven, and Ken Carlson wasn’t feeling well.

Jess Swanepoel was kind enough to provide the wagon and horses, and sister Jill and Ashley Bol were a big help getting everyone on board and situated.

The Auxiliary did well on their pie social. The ladies brought some great pies and worked at the social. The hubby and I had a piece of pie for lunch. It was delicious!

Monday was exercise day in the morning; and in the afternoon, the baking club tried its hand at making apple dumplings. It was a little tricky, but they turned out better than we thought they might. We’re going to serve them for Bingo snacks.

Pastor Jonathan, with the assistance of Carol Kelm and Becky Hahn were here for services on Tuesday morning. They always do a wonderful job, and residents look forward to their visits.

C,T, and the Heuts drew a large crowd in the afternoon. The weather was a little ominous, but as it turned out, when they arrived the sun began to shine, and it turned out to be a very nice afternoon. We even had to break out the hats, as the sun was so bright. They are planning on coming in October, so we’ll see how the weather is by then. They have been very loyal to Glenhaven for many years, and are very much appreciated and loved by the residents. It’s amazing how music can brighten their day. Their feet are tapping, some of them clapping and singing along. It’s great to see. I do have to do a correction from last month’s news about the Heuts. I mistakenly called Galen’s favorite drink, Old Milwaukee, a red bomb, but it was supposed to be a red rocket. Sorry, Galen! You’ll have to forgive me, as I’m getting old.

Wednesday there was no beauty shop, but we welcomed our new activity director to Glenhaven. Her name is Sandy Wilsnach. The morning was spent getting her acquainted with the place and with the residents. In the afternoon we played Bingo, so she got to see how that goes also. Residents enjoyed the apple dumplings and some baked apples for a treat.

Thursday Sandy did exercises in the morning with a nice group of residents. She has had experience with the “Live to be Healthy” exercise program, which we will be starting up again here in October. In the afternoon we did a crossword puzzle with Bev T. and Gladys B. Those two are very sharp. We did have one word they didn’t recognize. They didn’t know what a gibbon was. It is a type of ape. We always learn something new when we do crossword puzzles. They enjoyed coffee time following, along with some other residents.

Friday morning was our usual popcorn day in the morning. They love their popcorn!

In the afternoon, many residents and staff gathered in the upstairs lobby for my retirement party. It was hard to tell residents I was leaving, but I told them I would be back to visit, and would be helping the auxiliary with projects also, so they would be seeing me around. We had cake, coffee and lemonade. Many residents came with cards, flowers, and many hugs. Glenhaven had a beautiful rocking chair for me to sit in. Fitting, right? Also a tub with flowers. Everything was very nice, and much appreciated. I have loved working here, but the body tells me it’s time to quit. This will be my last writing of the Glenhaven News. I’m sure Sandy will do a great job in my place.

Thanks to all the people and organizations that have helped with numerous activities and more items than I could ever list over the many years I have been here. Like I always tell people, Glenwood and the surrounding areas are a very caring and generous group of people! It has been a pleasure working with all of you and taking care of your loved ones.

God Bless!

~Doris