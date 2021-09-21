Concrete work on US 12 project to result in closure of north access to Ross Road

As of Monday, Sept. 13, Ross Road west of Clints Trail will be closed at US 12 because of concrete work. The closure is anticipated to be in place until Monday, Sept. 27.

The work is part of an improvement project on US 12 from County U east of Hudson east to the west leg of WIS 65 near Roberts that includes:

• Milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

• Repairing or replacing culvert pipes.

• Widening asphalt shoulders and repairing aggregate shoulders.

• Upgrading curb and gutter, guardrail, signage, pavement marking and rumble strips.

• Reconstructing the concrete pavement west of Clints Trail.

The latter is necessary for a 2022 project that includes building a new weigh-in-motion scale along US 12 in St. Croix County. During the closure of Ross Road at US 12, motorists can still access Ross Road from Badlands Road.

Construction on the 2021 project is scheduled for completion in late September. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region: Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest or visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/