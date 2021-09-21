Berends retires after nearly 25 years at Glenhaven

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Missy Klatt

News Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — For Doris Berends, the last two months of her life has been nothing short of chaotic, fun, monumental; pick an adjective.

In late August, she and her husband Dennis celebrated 50 years of marriage with a big family get together. Then in September she and Dennis served as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the Rustic Lore Days celebration and now, as fall approaches, Doris is celebrating the end of her career at Glenhaven on September 17th with cake and many well wishes from the staff and residents.

She was also presented with a rocking chair for her retirement. However, as active as Doris is it may not get a lot of use for now.

Doris started at Glenhaven in 1990 as a cook and an activity aide. She spent nine years in this position before moving on to work at the local bank.

Then in 2006 Glenhaven asked her to come back as a bookkeeper. She said she didn’t know anything about doing the books but they trained her. She worked at this position for seven years before transitioning back to the activity department where her passion was. She actually took a cut in pay just so she could be an activity aide and work with the residents. Then in 2017, she took over as Activity Director.

When asked what she will miss the most when she retires, Doris quickly responded, “the people”. She said she will miss the residents as well as her co-workers.

“I’ve made a lot of friends over the years,” she stated that she will miss Willard Tronrud’s ‘mouth’, “residents like him make it interesting.”

Although she is retiring Doris said that this isn’t the last you will see of her at Glenhaven. She still plans on coming back to do a few things with the residents and she will still be involved the auxiliary.

Now that she will have some free time, Doris is looking forward to gardening during the day light hours and not staying up until midnight to get her canning etc. done.

Since Dennis has already been retired he had taken over the chores of washing clothes and making dinner. Doris conceded that she will probably take back those chores now that she will have the time.

She went on to say that she has lots of little projects to do around the house that will keep her busy for the next couple of years.

The couple has grandkids in three different schools so they will be busy keeping up with them and all their activities. They also hope to get back up to Canada for some fishing trips.

Happy retirement Doris! You’ve earned it.