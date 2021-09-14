Glenhaven Happenings – 9-15-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Sept. 4-10

Hope everyone enjoyed their Labor Day weekend. We did a little fishing, but weren’t very successful. Labor Day was really a labor day at our house, as we picked a bunch of grapes and made pie filling and jelly out of them. What a messy job!

Pastor Brad was here for services on Tuesday morning, and on Friday, Father John came for Catholic mass.

Our monthly Resident Council was held on Tuesday after church. Everyone seemed to be satisfied with things. We had some good news for them. The “Live to be Healthy” exercise program will begin again in October. Residents really enjoyed it the last time we had them here, so hopefully it goes well. Exercises were held on Monday and Thursday morning.

We did some crafting this week, making some flowers out of felt. We’ll be getting the fall decorations out next week.

Jen was here to beautify the ladies on Wednesday, and also gave some haircuts. There will be no beauty shop next week in any of the buildings, as Jen will be spending time with her Mom. We wish her well.

Bingo was played on Wednesday afternoon, with a good turnout. Quarters and candy were their choices of prizes.

Friday was our popcorn day, as usual, and in the afternoon we spent some time outside enjoying the beautiful weather. Let’s hope it stays that way for Rustic Lore Days.

Ken Carlson celebrated his birthday on Labor Day. Happy Birthday, Ken!

Have a good week and see you next time!