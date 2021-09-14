Bench Dedication in Memory of Kevin Bonte

A Bench Dedication in memory of the late Kevin Bonte was held Saturday evening, September 11 at the 10th Annual Glenwood City FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull. The bench, which was made by Bob Dow, owner of Triple Valley Ironworks, who took over the trade from his grandfather Al “Touser” Dow after his passing, will be placed into its permanent home at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds over the next few weeks once some accessories are added to the bench. Family members and friends sat on and gathered around the beautiful bench which was donated in memory of Kevin by the Glenwood City FFA Alumni. —photo submitted