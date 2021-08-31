GC Fire Dept. receives donation from Glen Hills Golf Club

THE GLENWOOD CITY Fire Department received a donation of $500 from Glen Hills Golf Club. The money was part of the proceeds raised during the 25th Annual Leaker’s Big Cup Tourney which was held August 6th at Glen Hills Golf Club and featured 108 golfers. Many local sponsors make it possible for the Golf Club to donate money every year from the tournament which was started and is supported by Larry and Cheryl Standaert. In addition to the Glenwood City Fire Departent, West Cap’s Back-to-School program, which helps purchase school supplies for local kids, and the Boyceville Fire Department each received 500.00 donations as well. The tournament also received a $500 donation from Larry McNamara of the Forest Ridge Hunt Club. Pictured above is Tim Mahoney (left), President of the Glen Hills Golf Club and Greg Holden, Glenwood City Fire Chief. —photo submitted