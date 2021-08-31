DNR launches new webpage for solar installation applications

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today launched the Solar Installations webpage dedicated to helping those planning ground-mounted solar installation projects across the state.

Solar installations are becoming more frequent as individuals, communities, companies and utilities seek renewable energy solutions. As a result, there is an increase in renewable energy proposals in Wisconsin, including a large number of solar projects.

Although there are many positive benefits to installing solar projects, there are still impacts on the environment and the community. The new webpage helps ensure that the public and developers provide the most accurate and relevant information to the DNR during the permit application process.

Are you interested in ground-mounted solar installations? Visit the Solar Installations webpage for information about long-term land use planning opportunities, permitting requirements, life cycle analysis and equity-based evaluations for developing your solar infrastructure project.

The DNR welcomes additional input on the content of the webpage. Submit feedback to the DNR’s Sustainability and Business Support section at DNRbusinesssupport@wisconsin.gov.