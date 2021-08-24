Prairie Farm man arrested for 7th OWI

Dwayne Lee Niesen, 59 years of age, from Prairie Farm, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

At approximately 1:41 PM on Friday afternoon, a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector stopped a vehicle on US HWY 8 for speeding in a 55-mph zone and for following too closely. The driver was identified as Dwayne Lee Niesen.

A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Mr. Niesen was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Niesen was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood and then to the Polk County Jail.

He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 7th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”