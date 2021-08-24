New Arrival – Soren Eric Krueger

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Lindsey Krueger proudly announces the arrival of her fourth grandchild, Soren Eric, born August 15, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Proud parents are Devon and Allie Krueger of Brainerd, MN. He is also welcomed by big brother Lincoln.

Paternal grandparents are Lindsey Krueger of Glenwood City and the late Terry Krueger.

Maternal grandparents are Eric and Jane Thompson of Rushford, MN.