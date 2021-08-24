Glenhaven News – 8-25-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Aug. 14-20

We started our week with the celebration of the anniversary of Elvis’ death on Monday afternoon with the playing of portions of many of his songs. Our own version of “Name that Tune”. Residents did very well. Willard really surprised us with how many he picked up on. They also enjoyed ice cream out in the courtyard after the game.

Residents who wished to, watched church on TV on Tuesday morning. In the afternoon we played a game of bean bags. Dave Cassellius was our winner, followed by a tie between Bev Thompson and Olga Waters, and third place was Betty Steies. Good job, everyone!

Jen was very busy this week in the beauty shop. She did several sets, as well as three haircuts. That was a full morning!

Bingo was well attended on Wednesday afternoon. Thank you to Grace for helping out this week. It’s hard to do alone with so many people needing help. Pam and Dennis Steies donated candy bars and puff corn for Bingo treats. You are the greatest!

Shuffleboard was on our calendar for Thursday. We had Betty, Bev, Marilyn, Willard, Dave and Olga join us in the lobby. Dave Cassellius was our first place winner with 845 points, Bev Thompson second with 830 and Marilyn Knutson third with 800 points. Marilyn did very well with it being her first time playing. Ribbons were handed out, and we had coffee and cookies for snack.

Friday was Lemonade’s Birthday in 1630 in Paris, so we enjoyed lemonade, as well as iced tea outside in the courtyard in the afternoon. It was warm, but the breeze was very nice, so wasn’t bad sitting outside at all. The flowers are still looking great out there. We had a few issues with bees buzzing about, but the birds were scarce for some reason. Maybe we were making too much, noise? We always find a variety of topics to talk about while we are out there.

Happy Birthday to Clarence Fleming on the 22nd!

Have a good week everyone! I know mine will be busy!