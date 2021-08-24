Dump truck sinks in soft gravel

THAT SINKING FEELING — The driver of a dump truck belonging to Wirth Excavating of Ridgeland inspects his truck after it sank into the soft gravel on 1st Street in Glenwood City last Friday morning, August 20. The incident took place near St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where a water main was recently replaced following a break. Apparently, the ground was still saturated with water causing the truck that was filled with gravel to sink up to its wheel wells on the driver’s (left) side. It took a pair of heavy-duty tow trucks and a couple of hours to extricate the truck from the watery gravel. —photo by Shawn DeWitt