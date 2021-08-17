Rodeo Royalty Book Reading at Hinman Park August 20

Area youth are invited to join the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Royalty, the Miss Wisconsin Rodeo Wisconsin candidates and the Miss Teen Wisconsin Rodeo candidates for a book reading at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20th at Hinman Park. Hinman Park is located at 543 – 587 Maple Street, Glenwood City.

While the reading is targeted at elementary school age youth, all ages are welcome. In addition to the reading, the Royalty will likely have autographed photos to share.

The 2021 St Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen is Payton Gilbertson and the Princess is Kenna Miller, both from Baldwin. Payton Gilbertson along with Jessica Moore, 2019 St. Croix Valley Rodeo Queen are two of the three candidates vying for Miss Rodeo Wisconsin.

Questions: Contact Theresa Hoffman at (715) 781-1046.