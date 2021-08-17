Glenhaven News – 8-18-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

Aug. 7-13

The highlight of our week was the appearance of T, C, and the Heuts on Tuesday afternoon. They were real troopers, as well as the residents, as the music had to be outside. It got a little toasty, but all went well. I personally kept looking at the sky, afraid that it might start raining, but the clouds just kept it a little cooler. They played a lot of old favorites, as well as many requests from the crowd. It was a real spirit lifter after having to be in their rooms again just a week ago.

I found out something new from the Heuts. Tom kept talking about Galen and the red bomb. I finally had to ask what a red bomb was, and Tom said that’s what they call a can of Old Milwaukee! It sounded like the M&M was their next stop in G.C.

We had our exercise sessions on Monday and Thursday, with good turnouts both days.

Crafting was done on Monday afternoon, mostly working on Marilyn’s kits that she gets each month from her family. This time we made some flowers and fall leaves. The leaves turned out gorgeous, as Marilyn painted them in shades of gold, bronze and copper.

Pastor Brad from Trinity Lutheran was here for services this week. He did a wonderful job, as always, and Ginny does a great job on the keyboard. Residents really enjoy his services. Only he could make a good sermon out of bacon! He also had an assistant this week, who is training to become a Pastor. We wish her well. She has a beautiful voice for singing. Pastor Brad and his wife Amy, were chosen to lead the Pickle Fest this year. How exciting for them.

Jen was back to the beauty shop this week, which was much appreciated by our ladies.

Liera helped out with Bingo on Wednesday. We appreciate the help! After the game we finally got to sample our peanut butter ice cream. I found some at Family Fresh in New Richmond. Millie Broberg, also gave me a call to let me know that they had it at Wal-Mart. Residents said it was good, but it wasn’t the same as Duane had brought for Bev. Will have to investigate that some more.

Thursday afternoon we did a crossword puzzle. As usual, we had to invent some of our own clues, as we didn’t quite get some of them in the puzzle book. It makes for a lot of laughs. Everyone had a good time, and look forward to the next one.

On Friday morning, Father John from St. John’s was here for Mass, which was celebrated down in the therapy room. We thank him for coming and doing services.

Friday was popcorn day, and as long as the weather was so nice, we went outside to the courtyard for some fresh air in the afternoon. We played some music trivia while we were out there, and those who chose to stay for a while had ice cream before going back inside.

Bill Hoffman will be celebrating his birthday on the 18th, and Clarence Fleming on the 22nd. Happy Birthday, Guys!

Have a good week everyone!