St. Croix County gains nonprofit advocacy organization

By Cara L. Dempski

HUDSON – County Circuit Court Judge, Michael Waterman, introduced a new nonprofit organization for the county, St. Croix County CASA, Inc., during the regular meeting of the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors on August 3. He explained the group will specialize in providing advocacy in child protection cases. CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate.” CASA workers will assist the courts in making the best decisions for children and families in child protection cases. Waterman noted the organization could help save the county money when children are in out-of-home placement. He also informed the Board there have been instances in St. Croix County with children remaining in placement with either extended family members or foster families for up to two years which can be expensive for counties.

Waterman and Judge Houseman had identified the need for CASA services several years ago.

The organization’s director Roy Solberg was also on hand to speak about the services provided and answer any questions as necessary. Solberg explained the St. Croix County CASA “took over the reins of a nonprofit in the eastern part of the state.” This included obtaining the necessary organization tax numbers for nonprofit status, and Solberg said, “we’re rolling.” Both Solberg and Waterman said there are cases for CASA to work with already.

After Waterman and Solberg finished speaking, it was time for County Administrator Ken Witt who reported the county has reached 56% of anticipated revenue in the first six months of the year and is at 55% for budgeted expenses for the same time.

A resolution supporting a Wisconsin DNR Notice of Decision Grant Application regarding a manure pit on the Melvin Johnson farm received unanimous support during Witt’s report. The grant application was issued by the DNR for an issue with the manure pit on the named farm resulting in the need to cap the pit. The administrator’s report concluded with a vote on a resolution to update personnel policies which was approved unanimously.

The Board then moved on to annual reports for county departments.

Robbie Krejci of the highway department indicated his goal is to provide efficient service across the county. Supervisor Judy Achterhoff asked him about a bridge closure in the town of Emerald. Krejci explained the bridge in question was closed in June 2020 due to concerns over structural failure in a flood, and signs designating the closure have yet to be removed. This concluded the highway department report.

Beth Pabst, St. Croix County Registrar of Deeds, said her office remained open during the entire time of pandemic closures, because it was considered an office of essential workers and had to provide records for things like deaths, real estate transactions, and other things.

Beth Pabst indicated the department is at 90% revenue already for the year 2021. She was asked if the department has seen many instances of property fraud, and answered that by the time property fraud comes to the notice of property owners it is almost too late to do anything about it she encouraged property owners to sign up for a fraud monitoring program.

Phil Landgraf, of the county Veteran Services Office was next. He explained his office anticipates being fully digital by the end of this year and informed the Board that the veteran population in St. Croix County is decreasing, mostly due to deaths, while veteran compensation seems to be on the increase. Landgraf indicated volunteer drivers continue to take county veterans to the VA medical center in Minneapolis despite being forced to use their personal vehicles to do so since the damage to the van for the VA van has yet to be repaired. He reported the van was damaged a couple years ago in a collision with a deer. Landgraf’s report rounded out the meeting.

The next regular meeting of the County Board of Supervisors will be held September 7 at 5 p.m.