Glenhaven News – 8-18-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

July 31-Aug. 6

We were back to doing activities in residents’ rooms this week, except for Friday, so our schedule was pretty much out the window.

We did in-room exercises on Monday and Thursday.

Our monthly Resident Council was done by going room to room also, and asking everyone if they had any concerns. Residents enjoyed time out in the courtyard, be it one at a time, looking at the pretty flowers and watching the birds come to feed. As Gladys mentioned, it was very peaceful. The hydrangeas, rudebeckia, and liatris are all blooming right now, as well as our raised beds which are filled with petunias. The birds are enjoying Dolly’s bird bath with all this heat.

Wednesday was spent taking people outside, and doing manicures. Did one on one visits in resident rooms, and in the afternoon they enjoyed ice cream cones. Haven’t located any peanut butter ice cream as of yet, so they had Summers Dream, which most had never heard of, but they all seemed to really like it. It’s vanilla ice cream with orange sherbet swirled in.

Marilyn has several craft kits we are working on, so Thursday afternoon we did a clay project with her. We’ll have to wait a couple of days for it to dry, then she can paint them. So far they are looking good. We also framed some sun catchers that residents did with markers a while back.

Friday was popcorn day, as usual, and in the afternoon we played a game of Mexican Train in C household, with Janet Dettman being the winner. She caught on extremely well. Other players were Bev, Chuck and Betty. We had ice cream after the game, and then did a couple of manicures for the ladies.

Visitors will be allowed again on Monday, and we should be getting things back to normal.

Happy belated birthday to Helen Krizan on the 5th, and Richard Halverson on the 7th!

Have a good week, everybody. Sounds like the heat is on again.