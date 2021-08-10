Area National Night Out Events in Glenwood City and Boyceville

Members of the Glenwood City Football team struggle to hold a large fire hose. The display was part of the local fire department’s participation in the National Night Out event. —photo by Carlton DeWitt
BOYCEVILLE firefighter Brad Mounce gave Grant Hegeman a little help using a fire hose to spray water and knock down some bowling pins during the National Night Out celebration. In the background are Grant’s father Cody Hegeman and his sister Aspyn Hegeman.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt
CHILDREN LINED UP to have their faces painted during Glenwood City’s National Night Out celebration Tuesday, August 3. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE DUNN COUNTY Sheriff’s Department was on hand to give away items to youngsters that attended Boyceville’s National Night Out celebration on August 3. Pictured with a pair of attendees were Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd (center) flanked by deputy Jack Mack (left) and Sergeant Jason Stalker (right). —photo by Shawn DeWitt
UNDER THE DIRECTION of Boyceville Community Ambulance service director Wayne Dow, this young girl performed CPR on a practice manikin during last Tuesday, August 3 National Night Out event at Andy Pafko Memorial Park in Boyceville. —photo by Shawn DeWitt