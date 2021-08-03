Military Vehicle Preservation Association stops in Knapp

GLENWOOD CITY resident Lois Kilde had her picture taken in front of a World War II vintage military vehicle when the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) convoy, which is a highlight of the 2021 Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days Celebration, stopped for a break at Knapp Memorial Park last Saturday morning, July 31. The convoy features privately-owned and restored trucks, jeeps, ambulances, troop and equipment carries, and other transports that are driving cross-country for 23 days on the Yellowstone Trail (US Highway 12). The convoy started in Aberdeen, South Dakota and will end in Ohio. The St. Croix County leg of the journey took place this past Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, as the convoy passed through Hudson, Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville, and making a brief stop in Knapp before continuing on. —photo submitted