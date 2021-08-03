Glenhaven News – 8-4-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Glenhaven News

July 24-30

Our week started off with a bang, as Betty Steies celebrated her birthday with family on Sunday!

Balloons were flying on Monday, as we played balloon volleyball out in the lobby area. You better duck when Marian hits the balloons! Everyone has a good time, and it’s great exercise for the arms.

Church this Tuesday was with Pastor Shannon, who is now pastor at Glenwood City United Methodist church. She was back for the first time since the Covid. It was great to see her back, as well as Irene Schmidt, who was kind enough to play the keyboard and assist with services.

Tuesday was also Hula Hoop Day. We got several staff to participate in a contest in the afternoon. I used to be a whiz at it when I was a kid, but unfortunately not anymore! Kim, Kelsey, Becky, Sam, Hayley, and Jen all came out and gave it a try. They had 5 tries, and the one to keep the hula hoop going the longest was the winner. Sam won with 1 minute, 34 seconds. I think she could’ve kept going, but she had the longest time already, and I think she was getting tired after a fifth try. Becky was next, who on only one attempt made it 1 minute, 25 seconds. We appreciate the staff being such good sports. Residents were out in the lobby to watch them, and they really enjoyed it. Apparently there is more than one kind of Hula Hoop now. Some are weighted, some not. The staff tell me the weighted ones are easier to use. Dr. Swanepoel happened to be in the building at the time, and told me that his family all have hula hoops. It really is good exercise. Maybe we should make it a monthly contest?

Jen was busy, as always, getting everyone beautiful on Beauty Shop day. In the afternoon we played Bingo, with the assistance of Dennis Berends, who did the calling. Cookies, coffee, and lemonade followed Bingo.

We finally got a decent rain on Wednesday night. Our rain gauge registered 1 ½ inches, which was badly needed. I’m thankful we didn’t get the damage that New Richmond got that night.

We got news on Thursday that we had a positive Covid test, so residents will have to stay in their rooms again, until it is resolved. Hopefully it won’t be too long. Activities will be done in their rooms. We did some exercises in their rooms, and did some crafting after lunch.

Friday we had our fresh popcorn, watered all the plants, and took some of the residents individually outside to enjoy the nice weather. The sun actually made an appearance in spite of all the smoke in the air. We also did some nails while sitting outside. There are a lot of pretty yellow finches visiting out feeders out there, and occasionally we will see a mama deer and her two babies come through.

We appreciate Jane Dettmann for her generous donation of quarters for Bingo.

Have a good week everybody!