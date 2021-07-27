Glenhaven News – 7-28-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

July 17-23

Well, another year is over for the fair. It seemed to me that it was well attended. I know our food stand was very busy. It was hard just keeping up with the onions! I got to listen briefly to the White Sidewalls on Friday night. They sounded terrific to me. Hope next time maybe I’ll be able to sit and enjoy the whole program. Bev Thompson went to the fair with her family, and she was fascinated by how big the chickens were, so I decided I should check them out. She was right. They were HUGE! Congrats to the kids that raised them!

The residents were very happy with their ribbons. I’ve included some pictures of their works. We spent most of Monday afternoon taking pictures of their ribbons and discussing what the baking club should spend their $8.50 on. It was decided ice cream would be a good idea, as Friday will be the anniversary of the ice cream cone, which was in 1904. They think peanut butter ice cream sounds good, so will check out where I can find that.

Pastor Jonathan, Becky, and Carol were here for services on Tuesday morning. The resident love having real live services again.

We had a lively game of shuffleboard on Tuesday afternoon. We played 3 rounds, and Cherrie Timm was our winner, with a score of 690, followed by Bev Thompson with 580, and Dave Cassellius with 560. They take the game pretty seriously. Everyone enjoyed a candy bar for a treat when we were done, as it was getting a little late for coffee time.

Wednesday was busy with Beauty Shop and Bingo. We appreciate one of our nurses, Brenda, for the donation of candy bars for Bingo treats.

Monday and Thursday were exercise days, and we are getting a few more people to join in, which is great. I think their favorite part is playing basketball, which is what we do with the exercise balls at the end. Some of these guys are really good shots!

I was unable to be here on Friday, as I was home setting up for our class reunion. I did make popcorn before leaving on Thursday before I left, so they are still able to enjoy their popcorn on Friday.

Everyone have a good week and once again, try to keep cool!