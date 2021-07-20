Boyceville ambulance district approves new bylaws

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board has approved new bylaws, which are expected to go into effect August 1.

At the meeting in June, board members asked that an annual performance evaluation of the ambulance service director be added to the bylaws, and that addition has been made, said Peter Score, representative for the Town of Sheridan and chair of the ambulance district board, at the July 14 meeting.

The proposed bylaws were introduced at the June meeting, and during the following month, board members for the municipalities included in the ambulance district used the time to review the proposed bylaws, discuss them at their board meetings and approve the proposed bylaws.

Score asked if there were any other additions, suggestions or comments about the proposed bylaws, but no additional comments or suggestions were offered by the board.

The Boyceville ambulance district serves the Village of Boyceville and the Towns of Hay River, New Haven, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton and Tiffany.

The new bylaws state that the presiding officer of each municipality shall serve as a voting representative on the ambulance district board or shall appoint a representative to act in his or her place. Each municipality will have one vote regardless of the number of representatives from the municipality who are attending a meeting.

The bylaws also state that the Board of Directors shall elect from their members a Chair and Vice Chair at the April meeting to serve for one year.

Here are other provisions included in the bylaws:

• The chair shall have the responsibility and the authority to approve the payment of the district’s monthly bills.

• The Board of Directors will be responsible for the general oversight and management of the district and the ambulance department chief.

• The Board of Directors will review and approve financial reports at the meetings.

• Special meetings can be called by the chair and no less than four district board members requesting a meeting in writing to the district chair.

• An annual budget will be developed and proposed for approval by the full district board.

• The district board shall engage an EMS chief, whose responsibility will be to manage the ambulance service according to the bylaws, state statutes, district policies and job descriptions. The board will interview qualified individuals and choose the best candidate based on experience, training and leadership ability. The board is free to hire from within the present organization or to bring someone in from outside at their discretion. The board shall, at a minimum, hold an annual performance evaluation of the chief.

• The ambulance service is owned by the district, and municipalities will agree to pay annually an assessment, which will be determined by the ambulance district board on the basis of proportionate per capita population and use charge of each municipality or part of a municipality served by the ambulance service.

• The charge for each ambulance call will be based on a payment schedule drawn up by the EMS chief and approved by the Board of Directors. All charges for ambulance calls shall be paid by the individuals served, payable to the designated billing service.

• The ambulance district shall hire a clerk-treasurer who shall maintain records needed for accurate budgeting and annual auditing purposes, and money will be deposited in a fund entitled “Ambulance District Fund.” The clerk-treasurer shall maintain an accounting showing all income and expenses.

• The annual meeting of the municipalities shall be held at the October meeting where the annual budget will be reviewed and acted upon.

• Quarterly meetings of the ambulance district board will be held in January, April, July, and October. The purpose of these meetings shall be to analyze the operational costs, review the budget, make suggestions and plan for the future.

• The district agrees that prior to any changes in equipment, either by adding to, replacing, or trading of any ambulance vehicles or ambulance equipment, all members of this agreement shall be notified and consulted. Each member shall vote by writing either pro or con for the contemplated change, and the majority shall rule. Any purchases shall be paid for by the municipalities in a share to be determined on a per capita basis of each unit of government either up front or by annual assessment.

• Any municipality may request to detract from their area or may terminate their membership in the ambulance district upon 18 month notice to the district. The notice shall be given by certified mail to the district in care of the clerk-treasurer, and the area adjustment or termination shall be presented at a meeting of the district members. If any municipality terminates their participation, the municipality shall be entitled to the pro-rata share of the cash on hand, less outstanding amounts payable to the ambulance fund. The payments shall be made on the same basis as the payments for annual assessments.

The members of the Boyceville ambulance district unanimously approved the new bylaws.

According to the agreement, the bylaws will go into effect on the first day of the month following approval of all the municipalities’ boards.