Havenwood Scoop – 5-19-2021

Greetings! Long time no hear from me. I’m back by popular demand. I picked up the pen again and here goes.

Things are loosening up in Havenwood. We can now go out without being quarantined. That in itself is a huge step forward for us. It was a busy week here in the grand halls of Havenwood. We now play volleyball on Tuesday mornings. We use balloons and fly swatters. Some of the tenants really get behind that fly swatter and we may need to invest in football helmets. Everyone enjoys it and are glad to have a new game in town.

On Wednesday we had our regular exercises and our trivia hour. This week’s trivia was from the fifties. This is what we learned, that the candy that melts in your mouth and not on your hands is M&M’s. Although I think I’ve had a few melt in my hands too. The classic book Animal Farm was written by George Orwell. In 1957 the first Japanese cars America sold was the Toyota. Which actress won an award for her role in the 1954 movie Princess Ann in Roman Holiday? Audrey Hepburn. In 1958 the GT750 had the first seatbelts installed. That took place in Sweden. In 1953 this doctor’s polio vaccine proved effective. Doctor James Salk. What year did Disneyland open? The answer is 1955. I knew that one. In Montgomery, Alabama this woman refused to give up her seat to a white person. Rosa Parks. Good for you, Rosa. In 1958 this company issued the first credit card. You’re right, it was Bank of America. And finally in 1954 this man ran the first recorded sub-4 minute mile in the human history. It was Roger Bannister.

Thursday was a do what you want day within reason of course. Friday we got word that C.T. and the Heutmakers were coming to play in the Glenhaven parking lot. This prompted a tenant to remark, “you’d think it was the second coming of Christ for all the excitement it caused.”

Thank you CT and the Heuts for making our day. We hope to see you soon and often. Saturday we played a robust game of bingo. I get so winded when we play that game but it’s worth it. So that was our week to all you readers out there that missed my article. I’ll be back!

Lois Kilde