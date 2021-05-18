Glenhaven News – 5-19-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Glenhaven News

May 8-14

We started out nursing home week with a tea for the ladies, and some Mother’s Day trivia, which was naming ladies names that started with A-Z, and Mother’s Day gifts that started with A-Z. Some were pretty tough to think of an answer, but they managed to come up with something for all of them. Names of flowers was a popular theme for the gifts. Mini-cheesecakes were served with tea or coffee, and staff also enjoyed them in the café.

“Whose Mom is This?” is a game we left up throughout the week. Staff and residents put out pictures of their Moms, and staff and residents tried to figure out whose Mom it was. This has proved to be difficult for everyone. Everyone except Shellie, that is. Shellie Nelson was the winner of the contest. She got 6 out of 7 correct. Good job, Shellie.

We celebrated America with Patriotic Day on Tuesday. Staff and residents dressed up in red, white, and blue, and we also had red, white and blue fruit pizza for snacks.

Fishing, the great American pastime, was played in the afternoon. Janet Dettman was our champion fisherman, with Selma in second and Willard in third. It takes a lot of patience to snag up a fish from the carpeted floor. Everyone had a good time, with lots of oohs for close calls and cheering for catches.

50s Day was on Wednesday, and staff did a terrific job of dressing up for the day. To all of you who participated – you looked great! We had Bingo, as always, with a few new rules and bigger prizes. We did normal games for $1, and a coverall for $5, which ended up with several ties. Barb Standaert, with help from Thrivent, provided us with some really cute piggy banks for residents to put their Bingo money in. They were a big hit.

The Malt Shop was open for business after Bingo, so residents enjoyed their choice of vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry malts.

National Apple Pie Day was celebrated on Thursday, with a bake-off between staff members. Four of our board members came and served as judges. Bob Darwin, John McCutchin, Linda Main, and Lesley Nelson were our judges for the day. Doris took first, followed by Judy, Sherry, and Miranda. They all looked delicious! Bob did request that we do it again for National Blueberry Pie Day, whenever that is, just for him. Apparently that’s his favorite. We’ll see what we can find out about that, Bob!

In the afternoon, we played pin the apple on the tree. The resident who got the apple closest to the worm won the game. Our winner was Janet Dettman, with Dave Cassellius coming in second, and Bill Hoffman third. Everyone did very well, and most of the apples were clustered pretty much in the same area of the tree. Snacks that day were little apple pies.

Friday we had a picnic for residents and staff, with the usual picnic fare of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and beans. The big attraction for the day was the return of C.T. and the Heuts, who have been unable to come since the start of the pandemic. They played outside, and we had a very large gathering of residents from all three buildings. The weather was sunny, then a little cloudy, and we all kept hoping it wouldn’t start raining on us, but we got lucky. Residents were so excited about them coming! Toes were tapping, people singing, and having a great time. It was great to have you back. We’ll see how things progress from here.

Following the music, root beer floats were served throughout the facility.

Saturday is National Pizza Day, so the kitchen is making pizza for lunch.

Ruth Huber will have a birthday on the 18th. Happy Birthday, Ruth.

Nursing Home Week went very well, with the help of many staff in many ways. The residents also did a great job of joining in at the activities.

See you next week.