Boyceville High School names 4 co-valedictorians; Corr, Joles, Olson and Sempf — and salutatorian Helland

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville High School Class of 2021 has four co-valedictorians: Nathan Corr, Tretten Joles, Megan Olson and Connor Sempf, and one salutatorian, Brady Helland.

The student profiles included here are in alphabetical order and are not according to grade point average or class standing.

Corr

Co-valedictorian Nathan Corr is the son of Joshua and Amy Corr.

Nathan’s three favorite classes at Boyceville High School were engineering, electronics and sociology.

Nathan said he especially enjoyed engineering and electronics “because of the problem-solving and hands on aspect. Sociology because the subject is interesting to learn about.”

The most memorable event that happened while Nathan was in high school involved the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the memorable aspect was switching to online school after spring break last year, he said.

“It was memorable because it was a major event that has led to where we are now,” Nathan said.

During his high school career, Nathan participated in Cross Country (2017 to 2020), Track and Field (2018 and 2019), Drama (2017 to 2021), FFA (2017 and 2018) and Science Olympiad (2017 to 2021).

“Science Olympiad was my favorite because of the problem-solving involved and the challenge that comes with it,” Nathan said.

Over the summer, “I will likely find some part time work and enjoy this summer before I leave for college,” he said.

“I plan on attending Georgia Military College for their Academy Scholars Preparatory Program,” Nathan said.

Joles

Co-valedictorian Tretten Joles is the son of Harry and Kathy Joles.

Tretten’s favorite classes at Boyceville High School were Sociology, AP Calculus and Civics.

“I enjoyed these classes the most because they were challenging and fit my interests,” he said.

The most memorable event for Tretten revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most memorable moment I had in high school was when our class was forced to move to online schooling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wearing a mask will be the most memorable part,” he said.

During his high school career, Tretten wrestled and played baseball all four years.

“Wrestling was most important in growing my character, but baseball was my favorite because of the team aspect I enjoyed,” he said.

Tretten plans to devote himself to baseball over the summer.

“This summer, I plan to play baseball in hopes in preparing myself for college ball,” he said.

Tretten will be heading off to Indiana State University this fall.

“I plan to attend Indiana State University to major in Business. I will also be playing baseball for the Sycamores,” he said.

Olson

Co-valedictorian Megan Olson is the daughter of Steve and Angie Olson.

While at Boyceville High School, Megan’s favorite classes were Spanish, Sociology and “any class with Mrs. Lane.”

“I enjoyed learning a foreign language and hope to continue studying it in college,” she said.

“Mr. Engel is a passionate teacher, and I like learning abut human behavior and relationships,” Megan continued, in reference to Sociology.

As for her third favorite, “Mrs. Lane made learning fun, and I enjoyed being in her classes every day,” she said.

State wrestling tournaments were Megan’s most memorable events, and more specifically, “attending and cheering at the state wrestling tournament each year. State wrestling was always memorable because I always looked forward to it each year, and we always made many memories while we were there,” Megan said.

Megan was involved in a variety of activities during her high school career: Fall Dance (9-12), Winter Dance (9, 10), Wrestling Cheerleading (9-11), Track and Field (9, 10), FFA (9), Spanish Club (9-11), Student Council (9), Student Government (10), National Honor Society (11, 12), Yearbook (12) and Trinity Lutheran Church Choir (9-12).

“My favorite was wrestling cheer because I have always loved watching wrestling, and I had so many cool opportunities while in cheer, such as attending the state wrestling tournaments each year and cheering on the wrestlers from the side of the mat,” Megan said.

Megan’s plans for the summer include working and taking some trips.

“This summer, I plan to continue to work at Synergy in Boyceville as well as help my dad out around the farm. I also have a few trips planned for this summer, including a mission trip to the Lake Traverse Reservation in South Dakota with Trinity Lutheran Church,” Megan said.

Regarding her plans for post-secondary education, “I am planning to attend the University of St. Thomas to pursue a major in Marketing and a minor in Spanish,” she said.

Sempf

Co-valedictorian Connor Sempf is the son of Mary and Timothy Sempf.

Connor’s favorite classes at Boyceville High School were woodworking, engineering and electronics.

In woodworking, “I get to make cool furniture and develop skills for that hobby I enjoy. In engineering, I got to learn about gears, drafting and did hands on projects,” he said.

As for electronics, Connor said it was the “most useful class” in which he learned “a lot” and was able to do hands-on wiring.

The most memorable event for Connor during his high school career was state baseball.

“Baseball is my favorite sport and having that success in our school amplified the team’s excitement. Playing at Fox Cities Stadium was cool, and that experience with my teammates was memorable throughout the year as well,” he said.

While he was in high school, Connor participated in a variety of activities: football (9-11), basketball (9-12), baseball (9-12), National Honor Society (11-12), Science Olympiad (6-12), VAC (9), Quiz Bowl (9-11), class president (9-12) and student council (9-12).

“My favorite is baseball because I love playing with my baseball teammates and success,” Connor said.

Baseball also is included in Connor’s summer plans.

“I plan on playing baseball through June for Boyceville and likely getting a summer job to earn some money before going to college in the fall,” he said.

“I am planning to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology for a major in Computer Engineering,” Connor said.

Helland

Salutatorian Brady Helland is the son of Kelly and Diane Helland.

During his career at Boyceville High School, Brady’s favorite classes were Physiology and Anatomy, Contemporary American History and Sociology.

“Physiology and Anatomy (was a favorite class) because I have always loved to learn about the body. The last two because they both are Mr. Engel classes that have prepared me for college,” he said.

Brady’s most memorable experience at Boyceville High School was the football game with Webster.

“We won our first playoff game in years and in overtime. It brought the school and community together,” Brady said.

As a student at Boyceville High School, Brady was involved in football, baseball and Science Olympiad for all four years.

“My favorite extracurricular was Science Olympiad because it showed my love for science. My favorite athletic (event) was football because of the memories made,” Brady said.

Brady’s plans for the summer include “continue working at the Boyceville Cenex while hanging out with friends in my free time.”

Post-secondary education is part of Brady’s future as well.

“I am planning on attending UW-Madison for Biomedical Engineering,” he said.