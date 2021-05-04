Move over for utility and construction workers

Xcel Energy reminds drivers to slow down and move over for vehicles and workers on the side of the road—including utility and construction vehicles.

Many drivers slow down or move over when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Unfortunately, the same is not always done for the utility and construction workers repairing our roads and restoring our electric and natural gas service, even though these crews are also putting their lives on the line for the public good.

Most states have passed move-over laws protecting workers by requiring motorists slow down and merge away from a vehicle working on the side of the road. Unfortunately, many drivers are unaware that the law in their state protects utility workers (including most states where Xcel Energy operates), and they could receive a ticket for not moving over or reducing their speed significantly when passing them.

“Several of our employees have sustained significant injuries after being hit by vehicles,” said Gary Lakey, vice president, safety and workforce relations, Xcel Energy. “We want to increase awareness around this critical safety issue so that everyone can go home safely to their families at the end of each day.”

The following are safe-driving practices for when drivers see emergency, construction or maintenance vehicles working on the side of the road:

• Slow down as you approach the work zone.

• When possible, safely move over to provide workers with a clear buffer lane from traffic.

• If you can’t move over safely, reduce your speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit as you pass the work zone.

• Never use your mobile device while operating a vehicle.