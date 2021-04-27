Boyceville MS State Runner-Up in Wisconsin Science Olympiad for Second Time, HS Team 4th Overall

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Boyceville Middle School earned medals in all 23 scored events plus one of the audit events and eight state championship gold medals on their way to the state runner-up trophy for only the second time in school history, scoring a school record 62 points over all 23 events. Boyceville High School’s Science Olympiad team earned medals in 17 out of 23 events at the state tournament on their way to a fourth place overall finish, marking the team’s 12th consecutive top four finish at the state tournament.

State Championships were earned by seniors Brady Helland and Connor Sempf in Boomilever, Helland and senior Nathan Corr in Gravity, Corr and senior Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute, Helland and Corr in Wright Stuff, freshmen Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon in four events: Mission Possible, Robot Tour, Write It, Do It, and Ping Pong Parachute, seventh graders William Engel and Zoey Hellendrung in Mousetrap Vehicle, Engel and eighth grader Levi Becker in Elastic Launch Glider, freshmen Zach Kersten and Becca Wyss in Lean Mean Meme Machine, and seventh graders Karen Schaff and Emma Hicks-Knowles in Virtual Geocaching.

State runner-up silver medals were earned by juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever, junior Oscar Wyss and senior Hunter Chovan in Gravity Vehicle, Wold and Zoey Hellendrung in Boomilever, Wold, Wyss, and freshman Kylie Luedtke in Codebusters, eighth grader Delaney Olson, Zoey Hellendrung, and seventh grader Chelsi Holden in Experimental Design, Wyss and eighth grader Lauren Becker in Food Science, eighth grader Emily Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, and Peter Wheeldon and Kersten in both Road Scholar and Virtual Geocaching.

Bronze medals were earned by Sempf and Corr in Detector Building, junior Shiloh Wheeldon and Corr in Water Quality, Lauren Becker and Zoey Hellendrung in Disease Detectives, Becca Wyss and Kersten in Game On, Becca Wyss and Levi Becker in Machines, Lauren Becker and Engel in Meteorology, Luedtke and Levi Becker in Solar Power, Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Virology, and seventh graders Samantha Stoveren and Ashlyn Sorensen in Boomilever.

Fourth place medals were earned by junior Elliona Staves and Shiloh Wheeldon in Dynamic Planet, juniors Ali Ruhnke and Libby Bygd in Horticulture, junior Greg Moore-Kamuti and Corr in Robot, Fetzer and Lauren Becker in Anatomy & Physiology, Fetzer and Olson in Crime Busters, Luedtke and Lauren Becker in Dynamic Planet, Becca Wyss and Luedtke in Water Quality, and freshmen Alison McRoberts and Hailey Hellendrung in Food Science.

Fifth place medals were earned by Helland and junior Luke Becker in Astronomy, Staves and Shiloh Wheeldon in Geologic Mapping, Corr and Sempf in Virtual Geocaching, Olson and Levi Becker in Circuit Lab, Lauren Becker and Engel in Fossils, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Mystery Build, eighth graders Abby Bauer and Tayler Drinkman in Heredity, Schaff and Hicks-Knowles in both Boomilever and Road Scholar, and McRoberts and Hailey Hellendrung in Mousetrap Vehicle.

Sixth place medals were earned by Helland and Edlin in Anatomy & Physiology, junior Ella Holden, Bygd, and Ruhnke in Experimental Design, Staves and Shiloh Wheeldon in Forensics, Moore-Kamuti and Helland in Machines, Luke Becker and Moore-Kamuti in Solar Power, and Edlin and Sempf in Lean Mean Meme Machine.

Seventh place medals were earned by Helland and Edlin in Ornithology, Edlin and Sempf in Sounds of Music, and Edlin and Luke Becker in Virology.

“I am so proud of our students for persevering all year through a pandemic to succeed at the state tournament” said Boyceville Science Olympiad Head Coach Andy Hamm. “To finish as the state runner-up team in the state tournament regardless of school size is a tremendous accomplishment, and I am so proud of our high school team for finishing so highly at the state tournament. Our kids have worked so hard this year and I am so proud to see their hard work rewarded with such a high placement.”

Boyceville would like to thank the entire Boyceville Community and School District for their support of the Science Olympiad program in Boyceville this season. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 2021 Wisconsin High School Science Olympiad State Tournament

Place /School / Score

1 Marquette 38

2 Madison West 54

3 Menomonie 71

4 Boyceville 149

5 Belleville 152

6 Slinger 196

7 Prairie School 199

8 Marshfield 218

9 Hudson 230

10 Wausau West 252

11 Medford 259

12 Cambridge 307

13 Beloit Turner 341

14 Kohler 360

15 Marshall 361

16 Pewaukee 371

17 Lakeland Union 386

18 Nathan Hale 420

19 Baldwin-Woodville 427

20 Platteville 430

21 New Richmond 456

22 St. Croix Central 458

23 Evansville 493

24 Denmark 514

25 Monona Grove 571

26 West Bend 610

27 Madison Country Day 611

28 Sheboygan North 632

29 Brookfield East 646

30 Bloomer 648

31 Elk Mound 685

32 Brookfield Central 698

33 Sun Prairie 699

34 Shell Lake 725

35 Madison Memorial 767

36 Mount Horeb 769

37 Madison La Follette 791

Final Results of the 2021 Wisconsin Middle School Science Olympiad State Tournament

Rank / Team / Score

1 Madison Hamilton 36

2 Boyceville 62

3 Menomonie 82

4 Madison Eagle 87

5 Hudson 99

6 Platteville 146

7 Waunakee 179

8 Mount Horeb 255

9 Johnson Creek 255

10 Madison Country Day 256

11 Shorewood 260

12 Cambridge Nikolay 295

13 Spring Valley 322