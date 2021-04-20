Northwest region road construction updates

Below is an update on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.

Douglas County

Highway: US 2/53 (East 2nd Street)

Location: Between 29th Avenue East and 53rd Avenue East, city of Superior

Schedule: April 5 to October

Cost: $4.98 million

Description: Repairing spot locations of concrete pavement, resurfacing East 2nd Street by grinding the concrete surface and overlaying it with asphalt, replacing traffic signals at 39th Avenue East, rehabilitating the Nemadji River and Bluff Creek structures, upgrading and installing curb ramps at pedestrian crossings and making spot repairs to sidewalk panels.

Traffic impacts:

Traffic is reduced to a single lane in each direction.

The speed limit in the construction zone has been reduced to 25 mph.

Pierce and St. Croix counties

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Between County CC South west of Spring Valley and WIS 128 in St. Croix County

Schedule: April 5 to July

Cost: $3.88 million

Description: Milling the existing asphalt, patching the road base and overlaying it with new asphalt; repairing and overlaying the Eau Galle River Bridge; repairing four box culverts in St. Croix County; replacing one culvert in Pierce County; and replacing a retaining wall in Spring Valley.

Traffic impacts: WIS 29 is reduced to one lane of traffic during daytime hours at work sites throughout the project limits, with traffic controlled by flagging operations.

WIS 29 over the Eau Galle River Bridge is reduced to one lane at all times, with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

WIS 29 between County CC and WIS 128 will be detoured beginning May 3 for about 24 days.

Detour route: County CC, County G, WIS 72 and WIS 128.

St. Croix and Dunn counties

Highway: WIS 170

Location: Between WIS 128 in Glenwood City and County D in the Dunn County town of Sherman

Schedule: April 12 to October

Cost: $8.63 million

Description: Milling the existing pavement on WIS 170 from WIS 128 to WIS 79 and overlaying it with asphalt; recycling the existing pavement from WIS 79 to County D and overlaying it with asphalt; reconstructing the intersection of WIS 170 and WIS 79 in Boyceville; rehabilitating the WIS 170 bridge over Tiffany Creek northwest of Downing; replacing or extending culvert pipes or equipping them with end walls; installing traffic signals at the WIS 170 and northbound WIS 79 intersection; increasing the width of paved shoulders along WIS 170 to a minimum of 3 feet; and replacing guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect sporadic single-lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Temporary pedestrian accommodations will be placed during curb ramp work.

Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work.

Trempealeau County

Highway: WIS 93

Location: Between Swenson Lane southeast of Arcadia to WIS 35/54 in Centerville

Schedule: April 12 to August.

Cost: $3.99 million

Description: Milling and overlaying the existing pavement between Swenson Lane and WIS 35/54, milling the existing pavement 100 feet east, west and south of the WIS 93/35/54 intersection, installing centerline rumble strips, repairing culverts and cleaning ditches as needed and replacing damaged or outdated guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Traffic is restricted to a single lane and controlled by flagging while crews work on culvert pipe replacements.

​For more information regarding traffic impacts and transportation news in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region, follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest, and visit the NW region’s 511 website