Town of Forest Board Candidate: Bruce Fouks

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Bruce Fouks is seeking a supervisor’s seat on the Forest Town Board in the upcoming April 6 spring election.

Fouks along with Lee Tellijohn are challenging incumbents Laverne Hoitomt and Todd Ostberg for the two open seats on the Town of Forest Board.

Fouks, 52, is a life-long resident of the Forest Township. Bruce and his wife Becky have two grown sons ages 21 and 23.Fouks, a 1986 graduate of Clear Lake High School, has been a distribution operator at AFP, (Advanced Food Products, formerly known as Land O’Lakes) for 35 years. The Foukses also raise beef cattle and crop farm.

“Our family has had strong roots in this area,” wrote Fouks. “We feel that this is our home and want to help improve it in anyway.”

Below are Fouks’ answers to a questionnaire sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter. Candidates were asked to try and limit each of their responses to 100 words or less.

What experience do you have as an elected official or what experience do you have in leadership positions?

I have held several positions within the Employees Club at AFP over the past 35 years. I have experience in dealing with individuals/businesses and my own personal businesses in competing for the best possible prices. I feel a phone call is free and very cost effective in making the best deal. When it comes to working with people looking outside of the box and expanding your outlook will create the best possible solution.

Why did you decide to run for the town board?

I believe all landowners and residents of Forest Township deserve a fair representation. I feel the next generation of residents are our future leaders. I feel the future leaders need a voice, a voice to be heard in lieu of the current health crisis. A voice that can show and teach!

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve or continue serving on the town board?

My background has shown that I am able to work with many different entities. These include supervisors, management and co-workers. I have trained many of the co-workers in their positions at AFP. I pride myself in taking safety courses to keep all people safe on the job. These courses have included Hazardous Spill Response and OSHA training as required. I feel my deep commitment to family and community make me the ideal candidate for the township board. I am a person who will go the extra mile to get the job done and will not stop until the community needs are met.

What do you believe to be the biggest challenges or issues facing your township?

The biggest challenges facing our township are getting better management into the township, to help with roadways and to curb outside influences in local politics. An issue that I see we are facing is not putting the money where it matters the most.

I hope to bring a positive influence to our town board. I feel our township needs an individual willing to listen to their concerns and fight for their rights. I believe that giving back to a community that has given so much is my duty. If elected I will give this township/community my all. I thank you for your confidence in my ability to serve you, to have the opportunity to show you the great potential this township has.