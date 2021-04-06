UW-River Falls and St. Croix County partner on substance use prevention and intervention

The University of Wisconsin – River Falls (UWRF) recently partnered with the Community Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC) of St. Croix County to develop a substance use survey. The survey is a tool to help develop a better understanding of the unique needs of those affected by substance use in St. Croix County and which risk factors are driving substance use disorders within our local communities. The responses will help guide decision making and strategies aimed at addressing these needs and risks with the goal of driving early prevention and intervention programs. The survey will be open through August of 2021 and can be found at: https://uwrf.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cTLf2P3DUq9icHb

“Using local, community-based survey research to drive policy making is a cost-effective solution for any community. Taking the time to identify the factors contributing to ongoing substance use and its related issues allows any community to tailor specific responses based on its own unique needs. Rather than throw more time, money, and resources at a solution that worked somewhere else, local leaders can develop strategies meant just for their communities,” said Phillip Galli, visiting Assistant Professor at UW River Falls and Kimberly Kitzberger, Treatment Court Coordinator for St. Croix County.

Substance use always comes with the risk that it might lead to addiction, mental health concerns, and other social problems including family issues and legal trouble. Over the course of the past few months, key stakeholders across St. Croix County have been working together to gain a better understanding of substance use and its impacts county-wide.

How to get help

We know it can be hard to find support when you or a loved one are struggling. Remember that it’s OK to ask for help and that support is available. Help can be found at:

• St. Croix County Behavioral Health: sccwi.gov/249/Substance-Use-Disorder or call: 715-246-8255

• Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline: addictionhelpwi.org or call: 211 or 833-944-4673

• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): samhsa.gov/find-help/ or Call: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)